Early Offensive Rebounds, Turnovers Sink Razorbacks Against Red Raiders
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas struggled on the glass early against Texas Tech as the Red Raiders hung on for a 75-72 win over the Razorbacks.
The Red Raiders looked to have wrapped up the game. Texas Tech held a three-point lead with possession of the ball and just six seconds left, but an errant inbounds pass from the sideline sailed over everyone's head and bounced out of bounds to give Arkansas one last chance. The two teams combined for 37 turnovers. Kiki Smith's game-tying three at the buzzer from the top of the key fell short at the buzzer.
The Hogs started off well, putting defensive pressure on the Red Raiders and forcing them to start 1-for-11 from the field. Trouble in the rebounding department eventually caught up to Arkansas. The Red Raiders used a 19-1 run to turn a 11-3 deficit into a 22-12 lead. The Red Raiders finished the first half with 12 offensive rebounds and 12 more field goal attempts than the Hogs.
"It is a concern to us," coach Mike Neighbors said about the rebounds. We changed personnel a little bit. We got Chris [Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira] in there. Chris is a lot better rebounder for us. You look at the number and you go all four [rebounds] is not that many, but she goes after him."
Texas Tech led Arkansas 34-29 at halftime and did a good job bottling up Arkansas' leading scorer Izzy Higginbottom in the first half. Higginbottom was held to just six points on 3-for-5 from the field.
Guard Phoenix Stotjin made her college debut after finally becoming eligible to play. She provided a spark off the bench, scoring nine of her 12 points in the third quarter, including a four-point play, which gave the Hogs the lead for the first time at 45-44 since late in the first quarter.
"She's been practicing," Neighbors said. "She's been getting the reps. She just hasn't been able to do it in the game. It just gets me more and more frustrated with her not being eligible from the beginning. My frustrations levels get hot when I see what she is capable of doing. She was really, really nervous before the game."
Texas Tech used a 10-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to push the lead back to double digits. Bailey Maupin led the way for the Red Raiders with 25 points, going 7-for-14 from the field and 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.
Despite the slow start, Higginbottom caught fire late to give Arkansas a chance, finishing the night with a game-high 26 points, but the 19 turnovers for Arkansas were too much to overcome.
"I'll would've, should've could've myself all night long, Neighbors said. "I think there were some things maybe we should have started in, but I was reluctant to make major changes."
Arkansas will now take part in the Cherokee Invite in Cherokee, N.C. The first of two games will be against Liberty. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed on Stadium.