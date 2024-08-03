While One Razorback Gymnast Enjoys Olympic Games, Documentary Reflects on Hogs' Historic Season
FAYETTEVILLE — While future Razorback gymnast and Team USA alternate Joscelyn Roberson celebrated teammates Simone Biles and former Auburn star Suni Lee take gold and bronze at all-arounds before turning their attention to individual event finals, Arkansas put out the first episode of a docuseries telling the historic story of last season's gymnastics team.
The first episode of the series titled "All We Need Is All We Get" starts as far away from the team's trip to the national finals in Fort Worth as possible. Still, it's obvious from the opening words that coach Jordyn Wieber expected it to be a special season.
The 12 minutes of Episode 1 covers preseason workouts and first three meets, including a pair of school records set against Georgia and No. 3 Alabama. Viewers also get to go behind the scenes in team meetings and bus rides and get to see the establishment of a literal wooden block representing the building blocks the athletes put together for what they hoped would be a magical run.
