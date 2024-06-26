4-Star Offensive Tackle Decommits from Auburn Tigers
Carde Smith, a 4-Star offensive lineman from Williamson High School in Mobile, Ala., has decommitted from the Auburn Tigers he announced in a social media post.
“Dear Auburn Nation, After days of deep thought and prayer, I have decided to decommit from Auburn University,” Smith wrote on X. “This was a very hard decision for me and my family. I would like to thank the entire Auburn coaching staff for the time, effort, and energy that they put into recruiting me. Please respect my decision.”
Smith originally committed to Auburn in April and decided to forgo his official visits to Florida State and Mississippi State afterwards.With his decommitment now official, the 6’5 and 290-pounder will take those visits while also considering USC. Smith visited the Trojans before making his commitment to Hugh Freeze and Auburn.
Smith was ranked as the No. 15 prospect in Alabama by both On3 and 247Sports while being ranked No. 231 overall by On3 and No. 243 by 247 Sports. Both sites also have Smith in the top 30 at the offensive tackle position with On3 seeing him as the No. 21 overall tackle and 247Sports having him at No. 26.
Auburn still has four other offensive linemen committed, however Tavaris Dice of Fairburn, Ga. is the only one rated above 4-stars. Despite losing the highly rated Smith, Auburn is still ranked in the top-10 recruiting by both 247Sports (7) and On3 (8).