Auburn Loses Defensive Back to Transfer Portal
C.J. Johnson has opted to find another program to play for via the transfer portal, according to Caleb Jones, becoming the third Auburn safety and fourth defensive back to do so.
There is no speculation as to where Johnson will end up continuing his college career at this point.
In his two seasons as a member of the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound redshirt freshman from Katy, Texas did not see the field. As a recruit, Johnson was a three-star prospect and No. 58 safety in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. He led his team at Paetow High School in tackles his senior year with 68.
Johnson originally committed to the Tigers on Jan. 8, 2023 and signed his NLI the same day. He originally chose Auburn over programs such as Louisville, Boston College and Missouri among others.
Johnson joins starting safety Caleb Wooden, reserve safety Laquan Robinson and cornerback Antonio Kite, who was dismissed from the program in October, as Auburn defensive backs who have decided to hit the portal.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and company added two safeties in the Tigers’ 2025 haul of high school prospects. Anquon Fegans, the No. 3 safety in the country according to ESPN, and Eric Winters, 247Sports' No. 7 safety nationally, will be joining the program for the 2025 season.
According to 247Sports, Auburn’s portal class is ranked No. 4 nationally behind Texas Tech, LSU, Ole Miss.