5-star Yohan Traore decommits from LSU

Auburn has a chance for the elite player's services.

© Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The fallout at LSU continues after the firing of head coach Will Wade. The latest domino to fall has a great chance to benefit Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. 

Yohan Traore, a 5-star forward from Glendale, Arizona, announced that he has recommitted from the LSU basketball program. 

Traore made his decision to commit to playing for LSU earlier this year on January 30th. Since the firing of Wade, rumors and reports swirled around the possibility of Traore leaving the program. 

That became true on Tuesday. 

Traore put out a statement through On3. 

“I would like to first thank Coach Wade and the staff for giving me an opportunity to be apart and play for Louisiana State University," Traore said in a statement. "Was really looking forward to competing for the LSU Tigers and playing for the great fan base that LSU has. Due to the recent changes within the basketball program, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment. Looking forward to finding a new place I can call home.”

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward chose LSU over Texas Tech, Michigan, Memphis, Auburn, and Kansas. 

Auburn offered Traore on March 15th. Pearl and the Tigers will try to get Traore to be a part of the basketball program over the next few weeks. 

Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
