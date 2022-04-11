Skip to main content

An updated look at Auburn football's 2023 commits

Auburn football added to this list over the weekend.

The Auburn Tigers may have picked up some momentum on the recruiting front when they added 2023 4-star defensive back Terrance Love to their list of commitments on Sunday. 

The Fairburn, Georgia native is the second member of the class. He joins 4-star guard Bradyn Joiner. The offensive lineman became the first member of the class when he committed on January first of this year. 

Love's announcement sparked some excitement. He was wanted by every top team in the SEC plus a host of other top programs throughout the country. 

It's too early to start judging classes based on their ranking and how many members are in the class but for the crowd that wants to do that, Auburn's 2023 class is ranked as the 40th class in the country and 10th in the SEC according to 247Sports. 

Only three teams ranked higher than Auburn have two members of their 2023 signing class, all of the others have three or more, which is a huge part of how classes are ranked. 

The highest-ranked class with two members in it is Alabama at 30. LSU has two members and that class is ranked at 35. Oregon is one spot about the Tigers, they also have two commits. 

It's early in the process but Auburn seems to be on the mind of a lot more recruits this year than where they were 12 months ago. 

