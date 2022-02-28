What we learned about Auburn's targets in Atlanta's talent showcase

Auburn is after some talented players that were a part of the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp.

There was a ton of talent in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend as some of the most talented prospects in the country were taking part in the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp at Denmark high school.

SI's John Garcia Jr. wrote about the action and mentioned a few Auburn targets.

2023 OT Bo Hughley

Even though he is still committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, Garcia wrote that Auburn is still pursuing the 6-foot-7 stud.

2023 OL Wilkin Formby

Formby, another 6-foot-7 tackle prospect, is expected to visit Auburn as well as, Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Tennessee during the spring according to Garcia.

2023 RB Jeremiah Cobb

The Montgomery native grew up an Alabama fan but will visit Auburn on March 19 according to Garcia.

2023 DB Avieon Terrell

It sounds like Auburn is trending up with Terrell. The Atlanta product has ties to Clemson due to his brother, A.J. Terrell but Garcia writes that Auburn is still in contention for the talented defensive back.

2023 WR Davion Dozier

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver has an interest in Tennessee and will visit their campus on March 5. Garcia writes that Auburn is showing more interest in the in-state commit from Moody, Alabama.

