QB Cristopher Vizzina picks Clemson over Auburn, Georgia, others

The talented quarterback put Auburn in his final six teams but chose the Clemson Tigers.

Christopher Vizzina spent time on The Plains a few weeks ago when he was visiting Bryan Harsin's program on an unofficial visit on March 19th. All comments about the visit were positive.

On Sunday, he announced that he would be announcing his decision on April 12 at his high school in Birmingham at Briarwood Christian.

He ultimately decided to pick the Clemson Tigers over Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, and others.

Since his Auburn visit, he took two more unofficial visits to Clemson. One was on April 4th, the other was a few days later on April 9th.

The 2023 QB was the only quarterback that Clemson was pursuing and the all-in effort for his services paid off.

Auburn has two members of the 2023 class. OL Brandyn Joiner was the first to commit and he was joined by DB Terrance Love over the weekend.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia wrote about Vizzina's decision-making sense for Clemson.

The timing has to favor the Tigers, which along with Ole Miss have had him on campus three times each. But in reading the tea leaves between CU and the other programs, it's Dabo Swinney's staff that may be most 'all-in' with the ascending talent, who broke out with a 31-tochdown junior campaign against strong competition in 2021.

New offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was the lead recruiter for Vizzina despite getting him on campus not too long ago. The Tigers brought in Holden Geriner to be the quarterback in the 2022 signing class and has received nothing but great response from Auburn's coaches, players, and media.

