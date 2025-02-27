Auburn Doubles Down on Tough Schedule, Signs Home-and-Home with Big 12 Power
AUBURN, Ala. – Building off its momentum of playing and assembling the toughest schedule in program history in 2024-25, Auburn men’s basketball has signed a home-and-home series with another perennial powerhouse program in Arizona.
The Tigers will travel to Tucson for a showdown in the desert on Dec. 6, 2025, at the McKale Center, with the return game in Auburn still to be determined.
Auburn leads 2-0 in the all-time series with Arizona – both at neutral sites. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats, 73-57, on Nov. 21, 2018, at the Maui Invitational. Both teams also met in the 1986 NCAA First Round (W, 73-63) in Long Beach, Calif.
The Tigers are currently ranked No. 1 in both national polls, while Arizona is No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the ESPN Coaches Top 25 Poll.
Auburn’s schedule for next season also includes a rematch with Purdue at the Fourth Annual Indy Classic on Dec. 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
The Tigers scheduled a historically-strong out of conference schedule, and it has paid off for the nation's No. 1 team. Auburn has played No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Houston, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 18 Memphis, No. 20 Purdue as well as perennial powers UNC and Ohio State.
This year's version of the SEC is also considered one of the best basketball conferences in recent history. Auburn has played No. 3 Florida, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Alabama, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Missouri, and No. 24 Mississippi State. They have three games left on the schedule including No. 17 Kentucky and return dates at Texas A&M before hosting Alabama for the season finale.