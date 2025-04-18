Auburn Sets Sights on Top Cornerback Transfer
After the completion of Auburn’s annual A-Day game, head coach Hugh Freeze was asked about which positions the Tigers would pursue in the spring window of the transfer portal.
“You will never turn down interior D-linemen or pass rusher, or some guys with experience,” Freeze said.
He also showed some love to his young linebacker corps, but said the team would be open to bringing in an experienced player there.
“You never turn down a great cover guy, either.” Freeze finished.
A ‘great’ cover guy may not exist in this portal window, but it appears the Tigers have zeroed in on one of the top players at the position. Chris Hummer of 247Sports lists Auburn as one of many teams that have “all been pushing for visits” from former Fresno State and Stanford cornerback Julian Neal.
He’s the No 4 cornerback in the portal according to 247Sports.
Neal is 6’2 and 200 pounds, and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He may not necessarily meet the great cover guy prerequisite that Freeze is looking for, but he did have two interceptions in four starts at Fresno State in 2024.
Neal had committed to Stanford during the winter portal window, but put his name back in the portal after Stanford made a coaching change.
Even with the Tigers’ recent defensive back exodus, Auburn isn’t hurting in the defensive backfield, with many considering the secondary among the best position groups on the team. But Neal’s size and ball skills may be too tempting to pass up for Freeze and the Tigers.
Auburn expects to have their work cut out for them in getting Neal on campus. According to Hummer, he has already made visits to Syracuse and Virginia, while teams like USC, Tennessee, and Colorado are also seeking visit opportunities.
“He’s been a very popular guy in the portal,” Hummer said. 247Sports ranks Neal as their third-best player remaining in the portal.