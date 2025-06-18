Auburn Tigers Conference Opponents Revealed
AUBURN, Ala.- Fresh off a Final-Four run, the conference opponents for the Auburn Tigers were announced Wednesday morning.
The Tigers will play a home-and-home series with three teams this upcoming season. They’ll take on traditional SEC West opponents in Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.
The 2025-26 conference schedule will also feature the Tigers hosting the Texas Longhorns in Neville Arena for the first time in program history, whilst also traveling to Norman, Okla., another first.
Auburn will host LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt, with road games against Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
In 2024-2025, Auburn had a conference record of 15-3, with one of those losses being to eventual national champion Florida Gators. This record is astonishing, considering the gauntlet that they had to run in arguably the most challenging conference in college basketball history.
League play begins on January 3rd, 2026, and goes through March 7. Each Southeastern Conference team will play the other 15 teams at least once during conference play. The SEC tournament will be held March 11-15, 2026, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
2025-2026 Auburn Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents:
Home/away: Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss
Home: Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee