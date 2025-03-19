Auburn's Johni Broome Sweeps All-American Honors
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn’s Johni Broome is everybody’s All-American as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) honored the senior forward/center on its All-America First Team on Wednesday.
The USBWA has named a men’s All-America team since its inaugural season of 1956-57, while the NABC All-America Teams were voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.
The first team by both organizations was paced by three All-Southeastern Conference first-teamers headlined by the SEC Player of the Year in Broome, who was a third-team All-American last season. He was joined by Alabama guard Mark Sears, a second-teamer a year ago and Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida, the SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith from Purdue and Atlantic Coast Conference Player and Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg of Duke rounded out the first-team honorees.
Broome, who is averaging 18.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, joined Charles Barkley (1984) and Chris Porter (1999) as just the third Associated Press SEC Player of the Year from Auburn. The Tigers are the No. 1 overall seed in this week’s NCAA Tournament.
The Plant City, Fla., native made history on Tuesday as the first player in program history to be named first team All-America by the AP. He also earned a first team All-America nod by The Sporting News.
Auburn takes on Alabama State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon (Preview, How to Watch).
USBWA ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Mark Sears, Alabama
Braden Smith, Purdue
NABC DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Mark Sears, Alabama
Braden Smith, Purdue