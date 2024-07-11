Auburn Tigers Land Former Maryland Linebacker in Transfer Portal
Former Maryland linebacker Fa’Najae Gotay becomes the latest transfer addition to the Auburn Tigers roster. Gotay, who is a super senior entered the transfer portal in June and will have one year of eligibility left according to a release from the team.
After starting of his career as a redshirt in 2018, Gotay played in nine games as a sophomore and totaled 26 tackles for the Terps.
After playing in four of Maryland’s five games during the 2020 covid season, Gotay was a medical red shirt in 2021 before appearing in 24 games during the past two seasons. Starting in six of those games across two seasons, he amassed 37 tackles and one interception in 2022 and 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an additional interception in 2023.
His final game at Maryland was in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in which he led Maryland with six total tackles
Gotay was originally a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, claiming offers from the likes of Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Louisville among others.
Gotay joins fellow transfer linebacker Dorian Mousi Jr. from Duke as new additions to the linebacker group. A group which also includes returners Eugene Asante and Austin Keys while also bringing back Robert Woodward who is looking to become a bigger part of the rotation in his third season.
Auburn also signed freshmen DeMarcus Riddick and G.J. Barber as part of their top-10 recruiting class. They will have Gotay and fellow senior Mousi to lean on as they acclimate to college life.