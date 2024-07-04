Auburn Tigers Reel 4-Star Tight End Back into the Fold
Old has become new again as four-star tight end Hollis Davidson has recommitted to Auburn University just a few weeks after decommitting.
Davidson is rated four stars and ranked the No. 12 tight end nationally by Rivals.
Hailing from McIntosh, Ga., McIntosh decided he wanted to look around at different schools after his initial commitment. Not feeling it was the right thing to do while committed, Davidson decided to decommit from the Tigers.
After visiting Florida State and also considering Florida, Texas and Georgia, Davidson has re-affirmed his commitment. Giving Auburn a Fourth of July celebration.
After returning with his 7-on-7 team, Davidson also came back to Auburn on an official visit. A visit which showed him the love the staff still had for him.
""Auburn is home for me. It's the best fit. It's where I can grow as a man, grow as a player, everything," Davidson told Christian Clemente.
As the Tigers under Hugh Freeze look to add offensive fire power, Davidson can be a player who, in time, can become a dangerous threat for future quarterbacks.
It had been a rough week for Freeze and the Tigers. A pair of high-profile decommitments had Auburn slip out of the top-10 recruiting rankings. With Davidson back in the fold, Auburn has 15 commitments and is ranked No. 11 by On3 and No. 12 by 247 Sports.
Running back commitment Alvin Henderson has also turned lead recruiter and is working some of the top prospects in the country, including Julian Smith, ahead of Big Cat Weekend at the end of the month.