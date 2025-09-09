Auburn Daily

Auburn Tigers Release 2026 SEC Baseball Schedule

The Auburn Tigers' 2026 SEC baseball schedule features eight of nine series against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

Auburn Daily Staff

Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson led his team to a Super Regional and No. 11 ranking in 2025.
Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson led his team to a Super Regional and No. 11 ranking in 2025. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn baseball and the Southeastern Conference announced the team’s league schedule for the 2026 season on Tuesday, featuring eight series against NCAA Tournament teams from last year.

Auburn hosted a Super Regional last season and finished as the No. 11 team in the country following a 41-20 record.

Following four weeks of non-conference play, the SEC slate begins Friday, Mar. 13 and spans 10 consecutive weekends through Saturday, May 16.

Auburn opens its conference schedule at Missouri from Mar. 13-15, marking the fourth time in the last six seasons the team has opened league play on the road. Auburn’s remaining road schedule includes series at Alabama (Mar. 27-29), Florida (Apr. 17-19), Texas A&M (May 1-3) and Mississippi State (May 8-10).

The Tigers host Texas for the SEC home opener from Mar. 20-22 and also welcome Arkansas (Apr. 2-4), Kentucky (Apr. 10-12) Oklahoma (Apr. 24-26) and Georgia (May 14-16) to Plainsman Park to round out the conference season.

Auburn’s complete conference schedule, which is subject to change for television scheduling, can be found below:

Auburn Tigers 2026 SEC Baseball Schedule

Date, Opponent, Location
Mar. 13-15, Missouri, Columbia, Mo.
Mar. 20-22, Texas, Auburn, Ala.
Mar. 27-29, Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Apr. 2-4, Arkansas, Auburn, Ala.
Apr. 10-12, Kentucky, Auburn, Ala.
Apr. 17-19, Florida, Gainesville, Fla.
Apr. 24-26, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ala.
May 8-10, Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss.
May 14-16, Georgia, Auburn, Ala.

The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to Hoover Met Stadium from Tuesday, May 19 through Sunday, May 24, with all 16 SEC teams competing in a single-elimination format.

The team’s non-conference schedule will be made public at a later date. A priority list for individuals interested in purchasing future season tickets will be available this fall at tigersunlimited.com.

