Auburn Tigers Release 2026 SEC Baseball Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn baseball and the Southeastern Conference announced the team’s league schedule for the 2026 season on Tuesday, featuring eight series against NCAA Tournament teams from last year.
Auburn hosted a Super Regional last season and finished as the No. 11 team in the country following a 41-20 record.
Following four weeks of non-conference play, the SEC slate begins Friday, Mar. 13 and spans 10 consecutive weekends through Saturday, May 16.
Auburn opens its conference schedule at Missouri from Mar. 13-15, marking the fourth time in the last six seasons the team has opened league play on the road. Auburn’s remaining road schedule includes series at Alabama (Mar. 27-29), Florida (Apr. 17-19), Texas A&M (May 1-3) and Mississippi State (May 8-10).
The Tigers host Texas for the SEC home opener from Mar. 20-22 and also welcome Arkansas (Apr. 2-4), Kentucky (Apr. 10-12) Oklahoma (Apr. 24-26) and Georgia (May 14-16) to Plainsman Park to round out the conference season.
Auburn’s complete conference schedule, which is subject to change for television scheduling, can be found below:
Date, Opponent, Location
Mar. 13-15, Missouri, Columbia, Mo.
Mar. 20-22, Texas, Auburn, Ala.
Mar. 27-29, Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Apr. 2-4, Arkansas, Auburn, Ala.
Apr. 10-12, Kentucky, Auburn, Ala.
Apr. 17-19, Florida, Gainesville, Fla.
Apr. 24-26, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ala.
May 8-10, Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss.
May 14-16, Georgia, Auburn, Ala.
The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to Hoover Met Stadium from Tuesday, May 19 through Sunday, May 24, with all 16 SEC teams competing in a single-elimination format.
The team’s non-conference schedule will be made public at a later date. A priority list for individuals interested in purchasing future season tickets will be available this fall at tigersunlimited.com.