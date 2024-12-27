Auburn Tigers Wide Receiver Headed for Transfer Portal
Auburn Tigers junior wide receiver Sam Jackson V has decided to enter the transfer portal, becoming the third receiver to do so after Camden Brown and Caleb Burton III.
Pete Nakos was the first to report on Jackson’s decision to continue his college football career with a different program.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound junior played one season with the Tigers. Jackson appeared in nine games and caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Prior to transferring to Auburn for the 2024 season, Jackson spent one year with Cal as a quarterback. Jackson went 51 of 97 on passing attempts for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions over the span of five games.
Before Cal, Jackson spent two seasons with TCU where he played in seven total games and completed all six of his passing attempts for 140 yards.
As a prospect, Jackson was a four-star recruit and the No. 32 quarterback in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.
Auburn’s addition of former Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., the top wide receiver in the portal, made Jackson’s path to getting on the field for Auburn in 2025 even more difficult. The addition of former Wake Forest wide receiver Horatio Fields as well as the three high school wide receivers the Tigers signed likely would have left Jackson buried even further on the depth chart.
Auburn has landed 14th transfers which has its portal class ranked fourth according to 247Sports behind Texas Tech, LSU and Ole Miss.