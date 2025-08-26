Auburn to Face Chattanooga in Holiday Hoopsgiving
AUBURN, Alabama—The Auburn men’s basketball team will face Chattanooga on Saturday, Dec. 13, in the annual Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, marking the sixth consecutive year that the Tigers have played in the event. This year’s start time and television designation will be announced at a later time.
“Atlanta has always been a special place for Auburn basketball and never more so than last year’s regional final,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.
“We advanced to our second Final Four in program history in large part because the Auburn family sold out State Farm Arena, making it a true homecourt advantage. This will be our sixth Holiday Hoopsgiving and we’ve had tremendous success, beating the likes of Indiana, Memphis, Nebraska and Ohio State. We can’t wait for our loyal fan base to pack out State Farm Arena again in December.”
Auburn is 4-1 all-time in Holiday Hoopsgiving games, most recently defeating Ohio State, 91-53, last year. The one-day event will also include a matchup between Georgia and Cincinnati.
Auburn is 3-2 all-time against Chattanooga, most recently beating the Mocs, 101-66, on December 23, 2023, at Neville Arena. The two programs first met in 1927, played twice in 1962 and again in 1991. This will mark the first neutral site meeting between the schools.
School presale for Holiday Hoopsgiving will be September 15 through October 9 with public on-sale beginning Monday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. CT. Auburn’s sales code when purchasing is WAREAGLE25. For more information, visiting: www.holidayhoopsgiving.com.