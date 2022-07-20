Tim Hudson gave the Atlanta Braves a great endorsement of Blake Burkhalter

Blake Burkhalter's great season at Auburn resulted in the Atlanta Braves selecting him with the 76th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

His selection came with a huge endorsement from the former Atlanta Braves legend and Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson.

He spoke with Atlanta Braves President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos about Burkhalter's arm.

“I told him [Burkhalter] was the best thing in the world of baseball, because I believe he really is,” Hudson told MLB.com. “I think he is really good. I think he’s going to be a big leaguer. Everyone seemed to have him projected to go later than the Braves took him.”

Burkhalter was one of the best closers in college baseball last season but the Braves plan on using Burkhalter as a starter to begin his stint in the minor leagues. His 1.71 ERA, recorded 30 strikeouts, and issued 16 walks over 21 innings in 2021 made life hard for opposing batters in the SEC.

Hudson believes he can play in the league right now.

“I think he could pitch in the big leagues right now, just because of the command with those three pitches,” Hudson told MLB.com.

Burkhalter was one of eight Auburn Tigers drafted in the MLB Draft. Auburn's eight players were part of the SEC's total of 83 players drafted, the most of any conference. The second most by a conference was 58 by the ACC.

