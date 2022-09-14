Skip to main content

Auburn baseball announces 2023 SEC schedule

Auburn baseball plays seven postseason teams in conference play in 2023

Auburn baseball announced the conference portion of their schedule on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Tigers, who are fresh off of a pair of College World Series appearances over the past four years, begins their SEC slate with a trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators on March 17th-19th. They open their home schedule with a three game series against the 2021 CWS champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, on March 24-26th.

Auburn will be welcoming Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee to Plainsman Park in 2023, while traveling to Florida, Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.  

The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met Stadium from Tuesday, May 23rd through Sunday, May 28th.  

Per a release from Auburn Athletics, seven of Auburn's 2023 SEC foes made the NCAA Tournament's Field of 64 last year, including three squads that joined Auburn in Omaha (Texas A&M, Arkansas, and eventual national champion Ole Miss). 

Auburn baseball, now in it's seventh season under head coach Butch Thompson, has seen unprecedented success on the diamond. Thompson has seen 36 players taken in the MLB Draft, including 16 in the first 10 rounds and 12 in the top five, both of which are records for a seven-year span in program history. Auburn has had at least one player taken in the first five rounds for a record seven straight seasons, including a #1 overall pick (Casey Mize, 2018 to the Detroit Tigers). Thompson has a career record of .575 at Auburn (222-164), with three trips to Omaha in seven seasons. 

After 2022's set a record for number of season tickets sold, Auburn baseball is encouraging fans who are interested in season tickets to join the Tigers Unlimited Billy Hitchcock Ticket Priority Program, and additional information on single-game tickets (as well as non-conference schedules) will be released closer to the start of the season.   

Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

By Lindsay Crosby
