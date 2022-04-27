Auburn baseball gets revenge against Jax State; looks ahead to Tennessee

#19 Auburn defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 8-4 on the road on Tuesday night, avenging a rare midweek loss, 2-5, on March 29th at Plainsman Park. The win gives the Tigers a 7-game winning streak as they prepare to travel to Knoxville and take on the consensus #1 Tennessee Volunteers in Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend. "We have a lot of confidence, and we're playing as a team," senior centerfielder Kason Howell said. "This is a great feeling heading into Knoxville, knowing we have that confidence."

Auburn built a lead thanks to a 5-run fifth inning, but it’s a defensive play from Howell earlier in the game that is going viral across the internet. Alabama State three-hole hitter TJ Reeves smacked a Mason Barnett offering to deep-center, but Howell was on it the entire time, timed his jump perfectly, and climbed the fence to bring it back, saving two runs in the process. “I worked on it in batting practice,” Howell said. “Sonny is always hitting bombs in batting practice and I think I got one off Sonny and I realized I could put my foot in that chain-link fence. It worked out that he hit it high enough and I could get under it. I stuck my foot in the chain-link and my foot held and I got up over the wall.”

Head coach Butch Thompson praised the consistent defense of Kason Howell after the game. "We take for granted what Kason does," Thompson added. "You just don't notice the plays he makes because he makes them look routine. A spectacular opportunity shows up and he makes a play on the wall like that, and you get to see what a premium defender he is."

Auburn Athletics Auburn promptly took the lead in the fourth on a Brody Moore RBI single, the first of two in the game, before giving it right back on a Carson Crowe home run in the bottom of the 4th, the first of two in the game. Back-to-back walks followed, and Auburn had to call on Konner Copeland out of the pen to work the jam. He did, with a sacrifice, ground ball, and fly ball ending the threat. Auburn built their lead in the 5th, scoring five runs on three HBPs, a walk, and two base hits, including Brody Moore’s 2nd RBI of the game, this on a groundout. After Copeland got into trouble with the bases loaded and only one out in the bottom of the 5th, Chase Allsup came in to limit the damage, allowing one inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly but otherwise shutting down the threat. Auburn added insurance runs in the 7th, one of which being another RBI single by Brody Moore, who finished the game 2-4 with 3 RBIs. Jax State got a solo home run from Carson Crowe, his 2nd of the game, but otherwise had no answers for Carson Swilling, who finished the final two innings and recorded all six outs via strikeout. “Swilling was sharp and had some momentum going the last two innings," Thompson said after the game. “I appreciate that work.” Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics For the game, Auburn pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, with five from starter Mason Barnett. Thompson was happy that the pitching staff showed up on the road. “Barnett did enough and Copeland wasn’t as sharp as he was in that start last week,” Thompson said. “I think he wound up getting the win in the ballgame. Allsup did some good work for us tonight, but it was just neat for somebody to finish a ballgame.” Offensively, Brody Moore and Bobby Pierce paced the team with two hits apiece, and Sonny DiChiara reached base four times (3 via walk) and scored three runs. Sonny has now reached base three or more times in a game in 24 different games this season, and still leads the nation in batting average (.447), on-base percentage (.595), and is 3rd in slugging (.862). His 1.14 walks per game is tops in the NCAA, representing 42 in 37 games. Bullpen dominance Photo credit: LSU Athletics Getting Tuesday’s midweek off were relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter, who both pitched in four games last week and were virtually untouchable, combining for 11 innings of four hits, no runs, and eighteen strikeouts. Burkhalter picked up a win in the midweek and three saves over the weekend, the first Auburn pitcher to record three saves in a weekend during the Stat Crew era (since 1992). The plan from the coaching staff was not to use the two in Sunday’s game three, but the duo had other ideas. “I wasn’t going to let them pitch (Sunday) coming off their third outings and I told the team that,” Coach Butch Thompson said. “I told them that we are going to have to find somebody new in that gap to help us complete that sweep. As soon as the team got done with that scouting report and team meeting, those guys were at my door three minutes later, together.” Thompson is happy with the efforts the pair have given Auburn this season, and understand how critical they have been to the team’s success. “I couldn’t ask any more,” Thompson said of the duo. “Our fans who really understand the game of baseball know the contribution that Skipper is making. They are both really important, but they are taking care of each other, they are shortening outings for each other to come back and compete.” Nate LaRue Coinciding with the seven game winning streak has been the rise of Nate LaRue as starting catcher. A part-time pitcher, he was originally inserted in the starting lineup against Texas A&M to contain their prolific running game and has not given up the job. “It’s a good tempo, he gets it back. He’s calling a good game, he’s moving around. This is as active and engaged as LaRue’s been in his entire career, and it’s kind of all playing together off of each other.” LaRue’s season stats may not sound very impressive, with a .211 batting average, but last week he went .556/.545/.1000, with one double, one home run, six RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base. He’s also 5-7 in throwing out attempted base stealers in SEC play, something he’s particularly proud of. “I’ve always loved the whole aspect of baserunning and catching and, y’know, I’m always looking for them to steal whenever I’m catching. I think the anticipation and getting good pitches to throw on is really a reason for that (success).” Friday’s game against South Carolina represented the first time he had thrown out a base stealer and stolen a base of his own in the same game, something he was pretty sure hadn't happen before and might not happen again. "I haven't stolen a base since high school - I'm slow - so I'm gonna say no, but I honestly have no idea." Next up for Auburn Auburn Athletics Auburn travels to Knoxville for a three-game set against #1 Tennessee in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville. Friday’s game one starts at 6 pm CT, with Saturday’s game two scheduled for 6 pm CT and Sunday’s game three at noon. Games one and two will be broadcast on SEC Network, and all three games are available for streaming on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham, alongside Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM or online on the Auburn Sports Network.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube