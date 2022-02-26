Skip to main content

Jordan Armstrong, Tigers shut out Yale in series opener

Auburn baseball wins another one at home.

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn turned in its first shutout of the season behind a solid start from right-hander Jordan Armstrong, ultimately defeating Yale, 9-0, Friday night at Plainsman Park.

“Jordan Armstrong gave us exactly what we needed heading into these games,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “He did an amazing job for us. He was just really on against a team that looks like they can play pretty well.”

Making his first start in an Auburn uniform, Armstrong (1-0, 0.00) earned his first career win, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings and striking out a career high 11 without issuing a walk.

“My approach is always the same, just attack the zone,” Armstrong said. “It was good to compete, throw strikes, and have a good game.”

The senior righty struck out the side in his first inning of work to set the tone for the outing and ultimately held a no hitter through two outs in the fifth. Armstrong registered a strikeout in each inning he took the mound and fanned multiple batters in four frames.

Yale (0-1) loaded the bases with three quick singles in the fifth, but Armstrong was able to leave all three stranded, recording his 10th strikeout of the game to end the threat.

Opposite Armstrong’s start, the Auburn (4-1) offense continued to click, totaling its nine runs on a season-high 15 hits and marking the third straight game with 13 or more hits.

All nine starters recorded at least one hit in the contest, led by three apiece from Sonny DiChiara and Kason Howell. DiChiara collected multiple hits for the fourth time in five games, while Howell matched a career high in the category.

“The guys were seeing the ball pretty well,” Thompson said. “That’s why you saw us threaten to score almost every inning tonight.”

“Our pitching did great tonight, which makes it a little more relaxing to go up in the box when you know your pitching is doing a good job,” Howell added. “It’s early in the season, but this is a close group of guys. We’re pretty unified in what we want to do, and I like what we’re seeing so far.”

Right-hander John Armstrong entered in relief in the sixth inning, where he recorded two strikeouts to end the frame. Chase Allsup, Carson Swilling and Ben Bosse, making his Auburn debut, followed for the Tigers, combining for six strikeouts without allowing a hit.

Bosse struck out the side to end the game, giving Auburn’s pitching staff 19 strikeouts in the contest. The 19 strikeouts were the most since recording 21 strikeouts in a 15-inning game against Arkansas on Apr. 5, 2019.

Brody Moore started the offensive action with a double in the first, and DiChiara immediately followed with a 396-foot home run, his second in as many home games this season.

Howell hit a one-out single in the second and swiped his first base of the season before Blake Rambusch drove him in on a two-strike single to left.

The Tigers added two more runs on back-to-back singles from Cole Foster and Howell in the third to extend the lead to 5-0.

Leading 6-0 in the seventh, Auburn took advantage of a Yale fielding miscue, scoring a pair of runs in the frame before capping off the scoring in the contest on Bryson Ware’s RBI double in the eighth.

The Tigers and Bulldogs turn around for game two of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park.

This is a release from Auburn Athletics. 

_DSC0790
Baseball

Jordan Armstrong, Tigers shut out Yale in series opener

By Zac Blackerby
23 seconds ago
Feb 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer (11) is pressured by Auburn Tigers guards Devan Cambridge (35) and Allen Flanigan (22) during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Tennessee is favored to beat Auburn on Saturday

By Zac Blackerby
4 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Tennessee Vols

By Zac Blackerby
29 minutes ago
GDB_4378
Baseball

How to watch the Auburn baseball series against the Yale Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
20 hours ago
Nov 19, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback John Franklin (5) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football in the USFL

By Trey Lee
23 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Caleb Sims (29) grabs for Auburn cornerback Chris Davis (11) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. Ironbowl2013no2
Football

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Tigers vs Vols Predictions

By
Trey Lee,
Zac Blackerby,
Lindsay Crosby,
Lance Dawe,
Mike Gittens and
Gray Oldenburg
Feb 25, 2022
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball turns their attention to Yale, which means turning the focus inward.

By Lindsay Crosby
Feb 25, 2022
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball clinging to No. 1 seed as SEC Tournament approaches

By Lance Dawe
Feb 24, 2022