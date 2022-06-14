This College World Series trip was improbable, unless you were paying attention

Go back and look at the headlines, power rankings, and predictions from before the 2022 season started and you'll see, well, not a lot of respect for Auburn.

Saturday Down South, who had Auburn at 7th in the West: "Auburn will be stuck near the bottom of the league"

Baseball America, who predicted Auburn to finish 7th in the West, was at least complimentary in their last-place prediction: "Even in the rugged SEC West, Auburn has the talent to bounce back quickly from last year’s disappointment. Finding some impact arms will be critical for success this spring."

And then there's the SEC Coaches poll, where Auburn had the 2nd lowest point total (22 points, to Missouri's 20) and had no representation on the First or Second Preseason All-SEC teams.

All of this doubt and dismissal from national media stemmed from the poor record (25-27, 10-20) of the 2021 team. Injuries among the pitching staff forced Auburn to go to plan D, and E, and F with the starters. Young pitchers, like Trace Bright (5 starts, 9.39 ERA), Joseph Gonzalez (4 starts, 8.56 ERA), and Mason Barnett (2 starts, 9.70 ERA) were pushed into starting roles way ahead of schedule. Closer Cody Greenhill was moved into a starting role, before injuries and back-end ineffectiveness sent him back to the bullpen.

Offensively, the team underperformed. With only a .265 team batting average, Auburn too seldom saw timely hitting from guys outside of the top performers, SS Ryan Bliss (.366/.429/.664) and 3B Rankin Woley (.325/.409/.496). Power hitting was not a strength of the 2021 squad, with a team .461 slugging percentage and the leading home run leaders belting 10 (Bliss), 8 (Steven Williams, Tyler Miller), and 6 (Kason Howell). As a team, Auburn stole 32 bases on the season, with nobody reaching ten on the season.

Yet here they are, one of FOUR SEC West teams heading to Omaha, the 2nd College World Series berth in Coach Butch Thompson's seven seasons at Auburn. Enjoy this, Auburn fans. Revel in it. Your Auburn Tigers are one of the eight best teams in college baseball. Nobody believed in you, and yet, here you are, with only four teams between you and the program's first College World Series championship.

Which begs the question: How'd this happen? How did Auburn rebound from a losing record and first round exit in the SEC Tournament in 2021 to earn a trip to Omaha in 2022?

If you were watching during the offseason, Butch Thompson had a plan. Auburn knew it had to replace the production 1B Tyler Miller and 3B Rankin Woley and SS Ryan Bliss and C/OF Steven Williams. They went out and got 3B Blake Rambusch from Grayson College, and 1B Sonny DiChiara & DH Brooks Carlson from Samford. They shifted veteran 2B Brody Moore to shortstop, and promoted top recruit Cole Foster to 2B.

Auburn knew it had to get better in the rotation, and so they went out and brought in lefty veteran Tommy Sheehan from Notre Dame and righty Jordan Armstrong from Chattahoochee Valley Community College to compete for weekend roles. They needed reinforcements in the bullpen, and Butch found them: transfers Konner Copeland (Pensacola State), Chase Isbell (Samford) and Tyler Drabick (Kent State/Lispcomb), and recruits Chase Allsup (Dothan, AL), John Armstrong (Marietta, GA), & Cade Granzow (Franklin, TN)

And Auburn needed improvements from returning players, who got a taste of life in the SEC and showed that, with a little refinement, they could be counted on in tough moments. Reliever Blake Burkhalter learned a cutter from Tim Hudson, and how to cut down on the walks. Nate LaRue caught three of six attempted base stealers in his role as a third catcher and part-time pitcher. The three starting pitchers, Bright and Gonzalez and Barnett, learned what losing felt like, and how to deal with it. How to pitch through a bad outing, and how to get outs when they didn't have their best stuff.

But most importantly, this team became tough. I don't mean the "get hit by a pitch and jog to 1st" tough. I mean "lose six straight conference games by nine total runs" tough. "6-10 record in one-run games" tough. Facing adversity last year and not being able to overcome it was critical to this season. Auburn's 10-6 record in one run games this season is a mirror image of 2021, just like the mindset of this team is a mirror image of last year. Renowned performance coach Dr. Jason Selk spent time with the team this offseason, working on building the mental toughness necessary for high-level success. That effort paid off - Auburn had over twenty victories this season where they faced a deficit and came back to win. They excelled at Thompson's three most-important aspects of baseball: Dominating the routine play on defense, executing your pitches, and timely hitting.

Be happy that your team made it to Omaha. Only eight teams in all of college baseball get to do that every season. But know that this isn't the end goal, and you shouldn't be satisfied with making it to Omaha - Thompson said as much, after the victory over UCLA to clinch his 3rd Super Regional appearance in his tenure at Auburn. “If you play the ‘just get to Omaha’ game, you're gonna go 0-2. At some point in time, you have to move your program to start really envisioning it. People don’t fail because they aim high and miss, they fail because they aim low and hit."

Auburn's aiming for the whole dang thing. Not just in 2022, but going forward. This is the standard of Auburn baseball now. "For me to not aim high and have our guys start envisioning a National Championship, I’m selling our people short and potentially our program short."

Proclaimed Thompson: "It’s National Championship or Bust"