Auburn season ends with a 11-1 loss to Arkansas in the College World Series

It's over.

Auburn's magical run through the postseason came to an end against the Arkansas Razorbacks, being defeated 11-1 on Tuesday night. With the loss, Auburn finishes the season at 43-22, including 3-0 in the Auburn Regional, 2-1 in the Corvallis Super Regional, and 1-2 at the College World Series.

Arkansas jumped out to an early lead, with back-to-back hits in the 1st inning to open the game off of starter Mason Barnett. Eventually chasing him in the third for John Armstrong, after three runners had scored and two more were on base and threatening, Arkansas poured it on with four more runs in the fourth inning against Armstrong to break the game wide open. Continuing a theme for Auburn's opponents in the College World Series, ten of Arkansas's eleven total runs were scored with two outs in the inning (Ole Miss scored four of their five runs with two outs in Saturday's loss).

Auburn broke up the no-hit bid from Arkansas starter Will McEntire in the fourth inning on a two-out single by Sonny DiChiara, but could never find their offensive footing against the sophomore righty. McEntire finished with seven innings of three-hit, one run, one walk, and nine strikeouts ball, the only blemish being a Bobby Pierce solo blast 469 feet into the left field corner to open the 7th inning. Auburn finished with only four hits, including two by Co-SEC Player of the Year Sonny DiChiara.

It's a painful end to the College World Series for Auburn, who batted .293 in the regular season but only collected eight hits in two CWS losses while being outscored 14-2 in the two losses, sandwiched around a 6-2 victory against Stanford.

"I didn't want this ride to end. I enjoyed getting up every morning" said Thompson. "Hopefully we stair-stepped this program and keep fighting, and hope that the best is yet to come."

Senior Brody Moore was asked about Auburn making it to two CWS the last three postseasons and leaving the program in a good spot: "It's pretty cool, but obviously we didn't get it done. That's just a testament to this man right here."

Thompson, fresh off the first CWS win as a head coach, was asked about the state of the program after this run, "I absolutely think we're on the cusp of doing amazing things consistently. That will be the driving force."

For Auburn, though, they achieved. They dramatically outperformed their predictions and expectations, hosting a regional, making a College World Series, and winning a game in Omaha for the first time since 1997. Coach Butch Thompson won a game for the first time in Omaha, and was presented with the ball used for the final out by Auburn 3B Blake Rambusch. Said Thompson, on Monday night: "For our program, it’s not just a win. It’s important for us as we continue to try to build … a brand of respectability, sincere respectability with our program. So, it is a big deal."

More importantly, this program has set new expectations going forward. In Thompson's words, "Making it to Omaha and going two and barbecue" is no longer good enough. "The expectation is absolutely a national championship. For me to not aim high and have our guys start envisioning a National Championship, I’m selling our people short and potentially our program short."

OFFSEASON

And now it's decision time - Auburn has a significant number of draft eligibles (college player criteria for eligibility in the MLB Draft include having completed three years at a four-year college or turning 21 by the date of the draft) that have decisions to make. Most notably is 1B Sonny DiChiara, ranked in the low 100s on MLB Draft boards, as well as pitchers Blake Burkhalter, Mason Barnett, & Trace Bright, all in the low 200s on draft boards. After the MLB Draft, which will take place July 17th through 19th, players selected will have an opportunity to negotiate a signing bonus and sign with their team or return to college.

Recruiting classes typically do not fully resolve until after the MLB Draft, as high school graduates are also draft eligible. Auburn has three recruits that are ranked inside the Top 200 on draft boards - 5 star catcher Ike Irish & 4 stars RHP Hayden Murphy, OF Chris Stanfield, and LHP Zach Crotchfelt. As it stands, Auburn's class has 17 prep recruits and ranks 9th in the country. The Tigers have also signed three transfers - RHP Jonathan Brand of Miami (OH), OF Justin Kirby of Kent State, and 1B Cooper McMurray of Kansas. More are expected in the coming days and weeks - Thompson jokingly said the caching staff has spent as much time recruiting as coaching in the last three weeks.

Those players not draft eligible will be departing for summer ball assignments soon - most summer leagues have been playing for a few weeks now, with college players trickling in as their season (and postseasons) end. Players will be going to the Cape Cod League, the Northwoods League, and other collegiate wood-bat leagues to get work in and be seen by scouts.

