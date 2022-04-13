Auburn baseball defeats Samford, has a quick turnaround for Mississippi State

On “Bark In the Park” night at Plainsman Park, Auburn baseball got enough pitching and timely hitting to scratch out a ruff win over the Samford Bulldogs, 4-1.

Junior Mason Barnett started the game on the mound for Auburn, and after two early walks and a run, gave Auburn five innings of three-hit, one-run ball with six strikeouts. Auburn’s offense scattered their eight hits throughout the game, picking up single runs in the 3rd, 5th, 7th, and the 8th. The trio of Auburn pitchers who threw in this game, Mason Barnett, Chase Allsup, and Jordan Armstrong, combined for 17 strikeouts and only four hits, albeit with five walks. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was ultimately pleased with the outing, “Mason (Barnett) was unsteady and we talked about that being a vulnerable time for a starting pitcher and I give him credit, he comes back for four more innings and kept getting better and better. He kept burning it. More strikes and all three pitches landed. He had a couple of full count changeups that were weapons.”

Barnett was able to find the positive in his performance. “The rhythm was kind of off that first inning,” he said. “Just trying to get back the fastball command. It wasn’t big misses, so it’s not like I was in trouble or anything, but being able to command the fastballs kind of set me up for later in the game. Huddy (pitching coach Tim Hudson) told me that these are the games to be proud of, especially when you don’t have your best stuff early. To go out there and be able to make it better and finish strong, those are the ones you’re proud of.”

Thompson alluded to the fact that any of these three pitchers, who also threw last Tuesday against UAB, may be in the mix for some innings in Saturday’s Game 3. “Allsup would be ready to throw again and, you know, Mason (Barnett) went Tuesday to Tuesday and sometimes he’s better the more he throws. So I think you could get an inning or two out of them; I think all these guys could help us in a Saturday affair at Mississippi State out of the bullpen.”

The prompting for the question about using those three pitchers against Mississippi State comes from the way the last two weekend series have unfolded. Game 1 against both LSU and Vanderbilt featured Hayden Mullins starts that were turned over to relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter and closed out as victories. Game 2 against both LSU and Vanderbilt were both Trace Bright starts that were turned over to Carson Swilling and Chase Isbell, with mixed results and ultimately losses. Game 3 against LSU saw Skipper and Burkhalter come back and throw a combined 3 innings to preserve the win (Game 3 against Vanderbilt was a complete game victory by Gonzalez.) Auburn’s struggled to find guys that could come in and preserve a lead when Skipper and Burkhalter are not available; Auburn tested younger pitchers John Armstrong, Ben Bosse, Chase Allsup, Parker Carlson, and Cade Granzow during the non-conference slate, but most of the relief appearances in SEC play has been a mixture of existing veterans or upperclassman transfers. Tommy Sheehan and Jordan Armstrong have both been the go-to long relievers out of the pen, with Carson Swilling, Tyler Drabick, and Chase Isbell being called on during SEC play, to mixed results.

Freshman Chase Allsup appears to be the most promising of the young pitchers who could step up and factor into the weekend, with a four-seam fastball that can touch 97 and a sharp, sweeping slider that generates swing and miss when he has control of it. He’s pitching 13.1 innings on the year, with only three earned runs (two against Ole Miss and one against UAB, both on home runs) with 22 strikeouts and eight walks.

As we get past the halfway mark of SEC play, Auburn has seemingly decided on a starting lineup. The outfield is Mike Bello in LF, Kason Howell in CF, and Bobby Pierce in RF. The infield’s Blake Rambusch at 3B, Brody Moore at SS, Cole Foster at 2nd, and Sonny DiChaira at 1st. DH rotates between Brooks Carlson and Cam Hill, based on matchups, and the primary catcher is Nate LaRue.

Coach Thompson’s been pleased with LaRue behind the plate recently, specifically with the pace and tempo he’s instilled into the pitchers as he calls games behind the plate. “Nate LaRue’s called more fastballs, you know, and that’s helped our tempo. It’s helped us get into a rhythm.” Auburn’s 7-4 in conference games that Nate LaRue has started.

Heading into the weekend, Auburn is 23-10 and 7-5 in the SEC, tied for 2nd in the SEC West behind Arkansas with LSU and Alabama. Auburn holds the conference standings tiebreaker over LSU thanks to their 2-1 series victory two weekends ago. The looming series against Arkansas (home, May 6th-8th) and Alabama (home, May 13th-15th) will go a long way toward determining seeding for the SEC tournament and avoiding the dreaded single-elimination opening game that the top four teams in the conference receive a bye for.

Auburn travels to Starkville, Mississippi for a three-game series in Polk-Dement Stadium against Mississippi State beginning on Thursday. Mississippi State, the defending College World Series champions, are 19-15 (4-8) and sitting in last place in the SEC West after being swept by LSU at home last weekend. First pitch for Thursday’s game 1 is at 7:00PM, and the game will be nationally televised on the SEC Network.