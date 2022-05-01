Four takeaways from Auburn baseball’s huge win over top-ranked Tennessee

Auburn bounced back from a blowout loss last night to win the second game of the series against the best team in the nation. Auburn won the game 8-6 behind a brilliant pitching performance from Trace Bright and some timely hitting.

Here are four takeaways from Auburn baseball's second win over a top-ranked team this season. The first was against Ole Miss earlier this year.

Tigers Got Big Hits When They Needed Them Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics The most timely hit of the night was Kason Howell's two-out double to tie the game in the top of the ninth. This hit came with Auburn down to its final strike, so it is the definition of timely. The second biggest hit of the night came from Bobby Peirce, who sent a hanging off-speed pitch into the Knoxville night sky to give Auburn an 8-5 lead in the top of the ninth. This homerun came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, so the statement timely hitting was an understatement in this case. Sonny Dichiara also gave the Tigers a huge hit when they needed one, sending a ball over the fence to give Auburn a 4-2 lead. Trace Bright Had a Great Night Trace Bright went deep into this game which was much needed since Auburn was missing one of their best relievers in Blake Burkhalter. Bright had all of his pitches working tonight, which helped him have a good night against this exceptional Tennessee lineup. Konnor Copeland Stepped Up Photo credit: LSU Athletics Auburn was down their two best relief pitchers tonight in Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter. Skipper was unable to go today since he threw a good number of pitches in game one, and Burkhalter pulled his hamstring Friday night. Auburn needed a reliever to step up to have a chance in this game, and Konner Copeland did exactly that. He recorded a save in Saturday's game and lived around the zone. All of Copeland's pitches had lots of movement, which helped him to have huge success. Hopefully, he can be someone the coaching staff can lean on going forward. Blake Rambusch Does it All Blake Rambusch looked great in every way tonight, whether it be at the plate, running the bases, or fielding his position. Rambusch got on base multiple times and stole lots of bases, which helped Auburn put eight runs on the board. Rambusch is just a big-time player that has the heart of the lion. Rambusch was the MVP of the game tonight for me, even though Dichiara, Bright, and Copeland all played huge roles in getting Auburn the win.

Auburn will have a chance to win the series tomorrow behind their ace Joseph Gonzalez. The Tigers have put themselves in a great position to win this series if Gonzalez pitches well and the bats are alive like they were Saturday night.

The game will be played at 12:00 p.m. CT and can be found on ESPN+.