Auburn baseball drops weekend series to #1 Ole Miss

Auburn dropped the weekend series to visiting #1 Ole Miss two games to one, in a series that saw lots of scoring and, at times, a curious lack of a defense that had “dominated the routine play” to this point in the season.

Auburn’s SEC opener on Thursday did not start the way Coach Butch Thompson had planned, with a sloppy 13-6 loss that features five errors, seven unearned runs, four wild pitches, and three passed balls. “We’ve had six errors in seventeen games – six errors in seventeen games – and then charged with five tonight. You’re not going to be able to do that against any team in our league, much less the #1 team in our league.” 10 of Ole Miss’s 13 runs were scored in an inning extended by runners reaching on a wild pitch, passed ball, or error.

Offensively, the highlight of the night has to be the successful return on Sonny DiChiara to the lineup. Starting at 1B for the first time in over a week, the Samford transfer was 2-3 with a walk, 3 RBIs, and a majestic home run to left-center. Ryan Dyal also hit his 4th home run of the season, a towering shot to right-center in the sixth.

Defensively, nothing went right for Auburn in this game. For seemingly the first time all season, the defense failed to deliver. Five defensive errors, including four alone in the 6th, allowed Ole Miss to advance runners on the basepaths at will. Three Auburn pitchers threw in that inning, with Carson Skipper getting two outs but also allowing a double, hitting a batter with a pitch, and seeing two throwing errors on a routine grounder to 2nd allow two unearned runs to score. John Armstrong, on in relief of Skipper, walks Ole Miss first baseman (and captain) Tim Elko, allowed a grounder up the middle to score a run, and then walked the Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst before disaster struck. Catcher Jake Wyandt attempted to throw behind the runner at 2nd to pick him off - the throw was wide and short of the bag and dribbled into center field, allowing the runner to score from 3rd and advancing every runner one base. Once Armstrong got the ball back, he threw the ball away as part of requesting a new baseball before getting confirmation from the umpire that the ball was dead, and the runner on 3rd came in to score before Armstrong could get to the home plate dugout to retrieve the ball. Once the next hitter, OF Hayden Leatherwood singled to right and scored the runner on 2nd, Armstrong was replaced by Carson Swilling having thrown 19 pitches and allowing two hits and two walks, with three runs scoring.

Thompson acknowledged how the defensive miscues ended any chance Auburn had of coming back in the game. “I think we made some good pitches and definitely think they capitalize on every trouble pitch that was thrown. But, Sonny hits the home run, you come right back. You still feel like you have a competitive ballgame even when it was seven to four, I thought we were fighting. We had a chance to convert a routine play and did not. And then really, you have to figure out a way to make the next play and it was disappointing to see how it unraveled from there.” Missing 2B Cole Foster, who injured his shoulder earlier in the week diving for a ball at practice, meant that Auburn went with offensive-first Brooks Carlson at 2nd base versus defensive specialist Garrett Farquhar, a “calculated risk” made by the coaching staff to get more hitters in the lineup. “I want to be able to do damage and I want the best hitters in there – I’ve put that forth to our coaches to make that happen for us. As a pitching guy historically, I want to dominate the routine play, that’s really important. So there’s been give and take, there’s actually a stretch (by me). I don’t want us to be scared of calculated risk this year. I want us to have as many threats in that lineup as we possibly can because we will have to score.”

Friday’s game 2 saw a masterful start by Auburn’s Hayden Mullins, tabbed to start since Joseph Gonzalez’s thumb injury kept him off the weekend 27-man roster. Mullins threw five innings of 2-hit, one run baseball, and Auburn’s bats made sure that was good enough. Auburn scored a season-high nineteen runs on fifteen hits, let by OF Mike Bello. The freshman, getting his first career start in left field with Ryan Dyal behind the dish, went 3-3 with a walk, 2 RBIs, and 4 runs scored. All told, seven of the nine starters collected at least one hit, and eight of the starters scored at least once as Auburn forced Ole Miss to use six different pitchers to get through eight innings. “We were relentless offensively," Thompson said. "I want our guys to compete every at-bat, and that's what we saw tonight. Up and down the lineup, we did a ton of work. This was huge.” Auburn broke the game open in the 7th inning, scoring six runs on four walks and three hits, including a 3-run homer from Kason Howell down the left field line, the 2nd homer of the game after Sonny DiChiara’s two-run blast in the fourth, his seventh of the year.

Saturday’s series-clinching game three saw Auburn fall in an early hole to Ole Miss thanks to three unearned runs in the 3rd inning, and Auburn was unable to catch up. Trace Bright was charged with the loss, with an official line of three runs allowed in 4.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. The mid-inning appearance of Auburn closer Blake Burkhalter proved to be the pivotal point of the ballgame. He came in the 5th after Bright allowed a walk and two straight hits to score two runs, and promptly gave up a two run home run to Ole Miss captain Tim Elko. After getting the next two outs of the inning, he came back out for the 6th and the game got out of reach. Back to back solo home runs by Ole Miss were followed by consecutive hits, and by the time Notre Dame transfer Tommy Sheehan came out and got a double play to end the inning, Burkhalter had allowed five runs in 2/3rds of an inning on five hits (3 of them home runs), making the deficit 11-1. “We thought we threw our best at them, but they left no doubt today. That's why they're the No. 1 team in the country” responded Thompson when asked about Ole Miss’s success against some of Auburn’s better pitchers.

For the series, Auburn had some notable offensive performances. 3B Blake Rambusch went 8-14 for the series, collecting multiple hits in all three contests. He currently has a 10-game hitting streak, longest by an Auburn player this season, and is hitting .500 with 11 runs and 12 RBIs across those 10 contests. Sonny DiChiara continued his torrid start to the season, going 4-9 on the series with 2 HRs, 7 RBIs, and an amazing 5 walks. He reached base nine times in the series, and has reached base multiple times in 15 of his 16 games played this season.

In totality, Auburn’s offensive performances weren’t too far removed from Ole Miss, but the difference came back to errors. Auburn collected 38 hits to Ole Miss’s 39, and scored 27 runs to Ole Miss’s 33. But on the weekend, Auburn had eight errors to one for Ole Miss, and the 12 unearned runs (as well as Ole Miss’s more even distribution of hits across all three games) proved to be the difference in the series. Fixing the defense is going to come back to questions of health and positioning – 2B Cole Foster has been a key part of what had been, statistically, one of the better defenses in college baseball entering this weekend. Several of the Game 1 errors and defensive miscues were placed on catcher Jake Wyandt, the Presbyterian transfer that has been lauded for his defense but was charged with an uncharacteristic two passed balls and two errors in game one. Thompson acknowledged the performance but doesn’t necessarily think it was a systemic flaw in Wyandt’s game. “I thought we had the poorest catching performance that we’ve had for the year. I was really excited about the defensive part of our catching, and it was not up to par. I think defense is (his) primary feature there, and we get a bad night. We have to play cleaner.”

One notable positive to the weekend Coach Thompson made a point to recognize was the fan support. Thursday and Friday nights were both well attended, and Saturday’s capacity crowd of 4,096 was the first sellout of Plainsman Park since February 16th, 2019. “We had amazing crowds, especially on a Thursday night in the SEC. You don’t always see that.”

Auburn (14-6, 1-2) takes on South Alabama in Riverwalk Stadium, home of the AA Montgomery Biscuits, on Tuesday at 6:00 PM before heading to Texas A&M for a three game series that begins this Friday.