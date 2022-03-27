Auburn baseball falls in extra innings at Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Auburn dropped the middle game of its three-game series at Texas A&M, 5-4, in 11 innings Saturday at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies scored a run in the fifth through eighth frames to force extra innings before winning the game and evening the series with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th.

"The effort and what the guys did to compete and battle was tremendous,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “That's what I ask for every day. It was the same last night. That one break just didn't come out our way."

Auburn (16-7, 2-3 SEC) picked up where it left off Friday night, scoring four runs on six hits in the first two frames.

Cam Hill hit a RBI single through the right side to start the offensive attack, and the Tigers added one on a dropped pop fly in shallow left center. Making his first start in six games, Cole Foster hit a leadoff home run over the visitor’s bullpen in the second, and Mike Bello followed with a solo shot of his own to right center. The home runs were the second for Foster and first for Bello, who celebrated his birthday Saturday.

Texas A&M (14-8, 3-2 SEC) put its leadoff hitter aboard in the fourth through seventh innings and chipped away with a run in three of the fourth frames.

The Aggies threatened with runners on the corners and nobody out in the fourth, but Auburn starter Trace Bright and the Tigers got out of the inning unscathed. Bright struck out a pair and Foster made an all-out diving catch to his left to keep the Aggies at bay.

The home team eventually got on the scoreboard with a run in the fifth and cut into the Tigers’ advantage with another in the sixth and seventh before tying the game with a one-out solo homer in the eighth.

An RBI single came after a pickoff call at second base was overturned in the fifth, and a leadoff double in the sixth was followed by another RBI base hit. Dylan Rock started the seventh with an infield single and came around to score on a two-out hit later in the frame. Ryan Targac tied with game with a home run to right field in the eighth.

Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas retired 12 in a row from the second through the fifth, but Brody Moore started the sixth with a double. Moore moved to third on a ground ball to second base but was stranded at third after a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.

Auburn managed just two hits from the third through the ninth innings before putting the first two aboard in the 10th but stranding them both.

Texas A&M started the 11th with a leadoff double, its third leadoff double of the game, and the runner moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on the aforementioned sacrifice fly.

Chase Isbell (0-1, 2.70) made his second appearance of the week and suffered the tough-luck loss. Isbell pitched 2.1 innings allowed the lone run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Kason Howell led the way with there hits, including a double, while Moore and Foster added two hits apiece.

The series finale and rubber game between the two teams is scheduled for Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

