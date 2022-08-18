Skip to main content

Josh Donaldson hits a walk-off grand slam for the New York Yankees

Former Auburn baseball star hit a walk-off grand slam for the New York Yankees sending the Bronx into a frenzy. 

Donaldson came to the dish with the bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the tenth inning. His team was trailing 7-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays, meaning that a grand slam would give the Yankees the 8-7 victory. Donaldson got an 0-1 elevated fastball and sent it over the right field wall to win it for the Yankees.

The Yankees have been in a slump since the All-Star break, so stealing a victory like this will go a long way in boosting spirits in the clubhouse.

Donaldson has been in the MLB for 12 years playing for six different teams. Some of his career accolades are an MVP in 2015, comeback player of the year in 2019, and two silver slugger awards in 2015 and 2016. 

However, this season for the Yankees, he has not had the best year at the plate, only hitting .223. 

The Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball this year and are among only a few teams with high odds of winning the World Series. The Yankees will need Donaldson to get things going to help carry the team far in October. 

Rooting for former Auburn players in their professional careers is always enjoyable. All Tiger fans will have the opportunity to do that as Donaldson, and the Yankees make a run in the playoffs. 

Aug 17, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson (28) is met at home by teammates after hitting a game winning grand slam home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
By Andrew Stefaniak
