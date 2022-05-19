Skip to main content
Auburn baseball live blog: Game one at Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn baseball live blog: Game one at Kentucky Wildcats

Follow along for live updates and analysis during Auburn baseball's first game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Auburn Athletics

Follow along for live updates and analysis during Auburn baseball's first game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Auburn baseball is on the road for the final series of the regular season. They take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Butch Thompson's Tigers are in a prime situation where if they are able to take care of business in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend, they will earn a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament, ensuring that they make it past the single-elimination portion of the competition. 

They were also projected as a national seed by D1 Baseball earlier this week. The post-season projection had Auburn as the fifth overall seed hosting a regional and facing Georgia Southern, North Carolina, and Maine.

You can follow the action here with the Auburn Daily staff keeping everything updated all in one place. 

4:17PM (Lindsay): Interesting thing we briefly touched on in our series preview this morning: This Kentucky team LOVES to run – they’ve stolen 36 bases in 39 attempts this season, both tops in the SEC. Kentucky has an all-turf playing surface, both grass and clay, inside Kentucky Proud Park. The AstroTurf brand Rootzone Diamond Blend is designed to replicate clay, but with a consistent surface to provide traction and extended sliding distance – Runners have firmer footing on it, and it doesn’t cling to turf shoes the same way a runner’s cleats would to clay, allowing attempted basestealers better footing and a quicker release into their stride. Nate LaRue, who leads the SEC with eight caught stealing in SEC play, is aware of the challenge: “It’s probably one of the best things I’m looking forward to when I’m catching. They’ve got a lot of really good guys - lot of really fast guys – so it’ll be interesting to see how it goes this weekend.” - LLC

Injury update

Auburn baseball's Cole Foster vs Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby reported the following injury report. 

Second baseman Cole Foster, suffering a strained oblique after a collision at home plate in game one of the Alabama series, is questionable for this weekend’s matchup. He traveled with the team and will test the back in pregame warmups, but true freshman Brody Moss is traveling to Lexington and will be activated to the 27-man roster if Foster is unable to go. Senior Garrett Farquhar is expected to get the start at 2B if Foster is not available.

Probable Lineup

Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.

SS Brody Moore

1B Sonny DiChiara

3B Blake Rambusch

RF Bobby Pierce

DH Brooks Carlson

CF Kason Howell

LF Mason Land

C Nate LaRue

2B Cole Foster OR Garrett Farquhar 

Mason Barnett will start on the mound for the Auburn Tigers. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball live blog: Game one at Kentucky Wildcats

By Zac Blackerby15 minutes ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara
Baseball

Auburn baseball wraps the regular season in Lexington against the sneaky dangerous Kentucky Wildcats

By Lindsay Crosby5 hours ago
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Auburn football offers star transfer linebacker

By Zac Blackerby9 hours ago
Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Morris Joseph (10) celebrates after recording a sack against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn adds Memphis DL Morris Joseph from the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

Where does the CBS Sports mock draft have Auburn Basketball stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler?

By Andrew Stefaniak20 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball projected as a super-regional host in the latest D1 Baseball postseason projection

By Zac BlackerbyMay 18, 2022
Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood (1) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Auburn defeated Kent State 55-16. Jc Auburnkent 67
Football

How Auburn football's 2018 recruiting class panned out

By Lance DaweMay 18, 2022
Auburn baseball's Bobby Peirce vs Alabama.
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats Samford and prepares to wrap the regular season at Kentucky

By Lindsay CrosbyMay 18, 2022