Auburn baseball live blog: Game one at Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn baseball is on the road for the final series of the regular season. They take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Butch Thompson's Tigers are in a prime situation where if they are able to take care of business in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend, they will earn a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament, ensuring that they make it past the single-elimination portion of the competition.

They were also projected as a national seed by D1 Baseball earlier this week. The post-season projection had Auburn as the fifth overall seed hosting a regional and facing Georgia Southern, North Carolina, and Maine.

You can follow the action here with the Auburn Daily staff keeping everything updated all in one place.

4:17PM (Lindsay): Interesting thing we briefly touched on in our series preview this morning: This Kentucky team LOVES to run – they’ve stolen 36 bases in 39 attempts this season, both tops in the SEC. Kentucky has an all-turf playing surface, both grass and clay, inside Kentucky Proud Park. The AstroTurf brand Rootzone Diamond Blend is designed to replicate clay, but with a consistent surface to provide traction and extended sliding distance – Runners have firmer footing on it, and it doesn’t cling to turf shoes the same way a runner’s cleats would to clay, allowing attempted basestealers better footing and a quicker release into their stride. Nate LaRue, who leads the SEC with eight caught stealing in SEC play, is aware of the challenge: “It’s probably one of the best things I’m looking forward to when I’m catching. They’ve got a lot of really good guys - lot of really fast guys – so it’ll be interesting to see how it goes this weekend.” - LLC

Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby reported the following injury report. Second baseman Cole Foster, suffering a strained oblique after a collision at home plate in game one of the Alabama series, is questionable for this weekend’s matchup. He traveled with the team and will test the back in pregame warmups, but true freshman Brody Moss is traveling to Lexington and will be activated to the 27-man roster if Foster is unable to go. Senior Garrett Farquhar is expected to get the start at 2B if Foster is not available. Probable Lineup Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics SS Brody Moore 1B Sonny DiChiara 3B Blake Rambusch RF Bobby Pierce DH Brooks Carlson CF Kason Howell LF Mason Land C Nate LaRue 2B Cole Foster OR Garrett Farquhar Mason Barnett will start on the mound for the Auburn Tigers.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube