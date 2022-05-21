Skip to main content

Auburn baseball Live Blog: Auburn vs Kentucky game three

Follow along for live updates for Auburn baseball's game three vs Kentucky.

The regular-season finale is finally here. It features an important winner take all contest between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats. 

Kentucky won the first game of Friday's double-header. Auburn evened up the series record with a game two win

Today's game has a lot on the line. Kentucky clinches a spot in Hoover for the SEC Tournament next week with a win. An Auburn win would clinch the four-seed in the SEC Tournament earning them a bye and not having to play in the single-elimination round of the conference tournament. 

Follow along with the Auburn Daily staff below throughout the game. 

What to expect from Auburn pitcher Jospeh Gonzalez

Auburn baseball's Jospeh Gonzalez and Nate LaRue in series sweep vs South Carolina.

Auburn's game three starter should benefit from the turf on Kentucky's baseball park. 

"Gonzalez is primed to have a good day since the field is turf and he is a sinkerball guy who gets a lot of grounders." Andrew Stefaniak

"You won't get weird bounces, I don't think, because it's a uniform surface but I think ultimately turf is not gonna help him. It's a very fast surface, and these grounders are getting on our fielders faster than they're used to. I think it's mitigated somewhat by him throwing in game three as opposed to game one, but it's still something to overcome." - Lindsay Crosby 

Auburn baseball Live Blog: Auburn vs Kentucky game three

