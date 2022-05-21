Auburn baseball Live Blog: Auburn vs Kentucky game three

Follow along for live updates for Auburn baseball's game three vs Kentucky.

The regular-season finale is finally here. It features an important winner take all contest between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky won the first game of Friday's double-header. Auburn evened up the series record with a game two win.

Today's game has a lot on the line. Kentucky clinches a spot in Hoover for the SEC Tournament next week with a win. An Auburn win would clinch the four-seed in the SEC Tournament earning them a bye and not having to play in the single-elimination round of the conference tournament.



What to expect from Auburn pitcher Jospeh Gonzalez Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Auburn's game three starter should benefit from the turf on Kentucky's baseball park. "Gonzalez is primed to have a good day since the field is turf and he is a sinkerball guy who gets a lot of grounders." Andrew Stefaniak "You won't get weird bounces, I don't think, because it's a uniform surface but I think ultimately turf is not gonna help him. It's a very fast surface, and these grounders are getting on our fielders faster than they're used to. I think it's mitigated somewhat by him throwing in game three as opposed to game one, but it's still something to overcome." - Lindsay Crosby

