Auburn baseball moves up in latest Baseball America Poll

The SEC is brutal. So much so that dropping a close home series can move you up in the polls.

After losing a road series in Knoxville, Tennesee against the Vols a week ago, the Tigers returned home and lost two out of three against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both top five teams in this week's poll, the Tigers proved they could compete with anyone in college baseball over the last two weeks.

In this week's Baseball America top 25, Auburn is ranked 21, up two spots from a week ago.

Here's what they said about the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn lost a series against Arkansas. In the series opener, Auburn grabbed a 5-0 lead by scoring two in the third on an Arkansas error and three in the fourth on a solo homer for left fielder Brooks Carlson, an RBI bunt single for third baseman Blake Rambusch and an RBI single for center fielder Kason Howell, but the Arkansas lineup came alive after that point, scoring 11 runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to take an 11-6 lead. Auburn scored two runs in the eighth, but couldn’t get all the way back in it. In the finale, it was a similar story, as Auburn grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first but couldn’t hold it and then didn’t have enough to mount a late comeback. In between those losses, the Tigers took home a win Saturday. In that game, the trio of Trace Bright (4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R), Chase Isbell (2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R) and Carson Swilling (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R) held Arkansas to three runs on three hits while the lineup delivered homers from Rambusch, first baseman Sonny DiChiara and Carlson on the way to making the most of the team’s six hits by scoring five runs.

Auburn is one of six teams in this week's top 25. Tennesee slips from the top spot to two, Arkansas is ranked fifth, Texas A&M is 12, LSU is 14, Auburn is 21, and Vanderbilt is 25. Georgia fell out of the top 25 this week.

