2023 New Year's Resolutions for Auburn baseball

It's hard to dramatically improve on a year where your program went to Omaha for the second time in the last three completed seasons, but head baseball coach Butch Thompson is looking to do just that.

The veteran coach, now entering his eighth season at the helm of the Auburn baseball program, is trying to reload a roster that lost a lot of talent - for good reasons - after their season ended with a 5th place finish in Omaha at the College World Series.

Auburn sent eight players to Major League Baseball in last July's draft - none of which had previously been drafted, as Thompson likes to point out - but brought in a strong recruiting class that was not only top ten in the country, but didn't lose a single prep commit to the draft and added three Top 100 juco transfers.

Here's what Auburn baseball is planning to work on when the season opens on February 17th with a home matchup against Indiana.

Identify the #3 starter

Joseph Gonzalez, the junior sinkerballer and Top 100 MLB Draft prospect for 2023, is the unquestioned leader of this pitching staff. A season removed from 78.1 innings with a 3.22 ERA, "Gonzo" spent the summer with Team USA, where he flashed increased velocity on his fastball (94-95) and showed he's ready to take the ball every Friday night.

Elevating to the #2 role is Chase Allsup, the sophomore right-hander from Dothan, AL. His blend of velocity on the four-seam fastball (it sat 93-95 in fall, touching 96 against Alabama) and his power slider give him a potent 1-2 punch, with a bigger 11-5 curveball and a changeup developing as alternate weapons for matchups.

But who is taking the #3 spot? Thompson, talking after fall, said that the rotation as of December was "Gonzalez-Allsup-TBA", and that's a question that may not get answered before conference play begins.

Your first option to take those Sunday starts is veteran LHP Tommy Sheehan. After working his way back from partial Tommy John surgery at Notre Dame in 2021, Sheehan appeared in sixteen games for Auburn in 2022, closing the season with only one run allowed in his final fifteen innings on the bump. The grad transfer, now in his 2nd (and final) year on The Plains, sports a high-80s fastball to go along with a curveball and slider, living on the periphery of the zone and inducing either weak contact or getting chases.

Another lefthanded option is junior college transfer Tanner Bauman, ranked the #31 impact juco transfer by D1Baseball.com. In our fall looks, he sat 89-90 with his fastball, mixing in a slick slider and a very deceptive changeup that blends arm speed well with the fastball.

Giving Thompson more starting options are two prominent freshmen in LHP Zach Crotchfelt and RHP Hayden Murphy. The pair impressed in fall ball, with Crotchfelt flashing a power arsenal (FB 92-94, fading mid-80s changeup, and a loose slider in the low 80s) and Murphy working with a low-90s fastball, an impressive changeup for a freshman, and a low 80s slider that, despite needing some refinement, is a quality 3rd option.

Trying to insert himself in the Sunday Starter conversation is junior Carson Swilling. Mostly a multi-inning reliever for Auburn so far in his collegiate career, he's added a changeup in the high-70s this season that gives him a legitimate four pitch arsenal of FB (low 90s), big two-plane curveball, hard slider, and the change. Getting back to his 2021 form, where he gave up only two home runs in 29.2 innings with an ERA under 3.40, is crucial after his statistical struggles in 2022 (5.72 ERA in 28.1 innings pitched, with five home runs allowed).

What feels most likely is that one of the veterans has the Sunday spot to open the season, with Crotchfelt or Murphy working their way in by SEC play once they gain collegiate experience and get comfortable with the hitters in the conference.

Settle the 3B job

Most of Auburn's infield is set - transfer 1B Cooper McMurray from Kansas at first base, juco transfer Caden Green at 2B (#37 on D1Baseball.com's most impactful juco transfers), and returning veteran Cole Foster sliding over to SS (as did Brody Moore and Ryan Bliss before him). But third base is in for a fight.

The early front-runner for the job is freshman Gavin Miller, from Oakdale, PA. A dual-threat athlete (he played quarterback on his high school team), Miller shows good pop from the right hand side (95th percentile exit velo for his prep class) and a short, compact arm action across the diamond (although he can still refine his footwork at the hot corner). Competing with Miller is West Georgia grad transfer Brody Wortham, a refined defender with a tight line-drive swing, and Bryson Ware, a former juco shortstop who has been in the outfield for Auburn the last two seasons.

Don't count out Wortham in this battle - as a defensive-minded head coach, Thompson acknowledges that his preference is to put the best defenders on the field and the balance of offense and defense in the lineup is a "give and take" with his assistant coaches.

Find a way to let the kids play

There's a lot of experience on this Auburn roster, headlined up the middle with catcher Nate LaRue, SS Cole Foster, and CF Kason Howell, back for a fifth season on the Plains. But there's a lot of talent in this incoming group of freshmen - nine incoming freshmen are among Perfect Game's Top 500 in the 2023 class.

C Ike Irish was a Top 50 2022 MLB Draft prospect who was named MVP of the Fall after leading the team with 23 hits, coming in 2nd in home runs with five, and 3rd in RBIs with 15. As noted by the program in their fall notebook, Irish registered a "hard hit" - a ball with an exit velo of 88 mph or greater - in over half (58%) of his at-bats in intrasquad and exhibition games.

Newcomers looking for playing time along with the aforementioned Crotchfelt and Murphy are freshman pitcher Drew Nelson (named Alabama's Gatorade Player of the Year) as well as toolsy and athletic centerfielder Chris Stanfield. Stanfield, out of Tallahassee, Florida, might be the fastest player on the Auburn roster with exceptional defense and arm strength in centerfield to go along with amazingly fast hands and a direct, line-drive oriented swing.

He saw time as a substitute in Auburn's two exhibition games and picked up two hits, 3 RBIs, and two stolen bases in limited action. With multiple members of the outfield being either out of eligibility (Howell) or draft-eligible (Bobby "Barrels" Pierce & Top 50 transfer Justin Kirby from Kent State, both primed to have huge years in the corners, could be taken in this year's draft) after this season, the stage is set for Stanfield to be a future star for Auburn baseball.

Auburn welcomes back former pitcher and #1 overall MLB draft pick Casey Mize of the Detroit Tigers for the 21st Annual Auburn Diamond Club Preseason Banquet, held on Saturday, Feb 4th at 6:00PM. Tickets are available at auburndiamondclub.com. The 2023 season opens with a three-game series against Indiana, beginning Friday, February 17th.

