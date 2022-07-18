Auburn baseball pitcher Mason Barnett selected by the Kansas City Royals

Mason Barnett was selected 87th overall by the Kansas City Royals. Barnett coming off the board gives the Tigers two players selected in the MLB Draft thus far after the Atlanta Braves took Blake Burkhalter in the second round.

Barnett has a ton of untapped talent to go with an electric arm. His fastball sits in the mid 90's and is an excellent accent to his curveball and wipeout slider.

Barnett will likely retain his starter role in the Royals organization since his velocity can stay with him for many innings.

The Royals won the World Series in 2015 but have not been a very competitive team since then. Barnett has a chance to quickly rise through the ranks to make his way to the show.

The talent is there; if Barnett can get a little bit more control and become more consistent, he has a chance to be a steal for the Royals.

Barnett and Burkhalter, both being selected early in the draft, is a real testament to Coach Thompson and his ability to develop pitchers.

The Royals are getting a great pitcher and an even better person. It will be a joy to watch Barnett's journey through the MLB ranks.

He leaves the Auburn baseball program in a great spot coming off of a College World Series appearance.

