Auburn pitching has been vulnerable in the 1st inning

After the struggles of the 2021 season, Auburn head coach Butch Thompson is pleased with the great start to the 2022 season.

“The starters have done a good job. We’re in great shape,” Thompson said. To his point, Auburn’s starting pitchers have a 1.16 ERA over 54.1 innings pitched, no losses, and a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. But as good as the 11-2 Auburn Tigers have been on the mound this season, you wouldn’t know it from looking at just the first inning.

Auburn starters have had a rough start to games, equating to 15 hits, six walks, and four earned runs in the first frame of each of Auburn’s 13 games. The theme of those first innings has been baserunners - Auburn has finished nine of those 13 innings with runners on, including twice loading the bases. That only six of those runners have come around to score (four earned, two unearned) is a product of Auburn pitching’s ability to strike out opposing hitters. In fact, Auburn pitchers have been better in the first inning at strikeouts, averaging 4.2 K/9 in the first inning and 2.6 K/9 after the first inning.

Each member of Auburn’s expected starting rotation has been bitten by the first inning bug at items this season. RHP Trace Bright gave up one earned run in the first inning against Kansas State on February 20th on two hits. RHP Joseph Gonzalez gave up one run on two hits, a walk, and two stolen bases against Yale on Feb 26th, and then loaded the bases against Rhode Island on March 5th via two hits and a HBP before escaping the inning scoreless thanks to a double-play. Jordan Armstrong allowed two hits, a stolen base, and a run on March 4th against Rhode Island.

Even Auburn’s midweek/spot starters are not immune to the issue. LHP Konner Copeland gave up four hits and one run in the first on March 1st against Alabama State. RHP Mason Barnett allowed one hit and a run on March 2nd against UAB before adding four more innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 8 total strikeouts across the outing. LHP Hayden Mullins, starting game four of the series against Rhode Island on March 6th, loaded the bases on one hit and two walks in the 1st. After getting out of the inning via strikeout, he added two more innings of scoreless, hitless baseball with three more strikeouts.

Small sample size caveats apply, but Auburn starters are much better after the first inning. From those above examples, the rest of Trace Bright’s Kansas State outing after the 1st was 4 innings of shutout, no-hit ball. Gonzalez’s Rhode Island game, after loading the bases in the first, was just 5.2 additional innings of 3-hit, no-run ball with seven strikeouts.

ERA WHIP K/9 BB/9 Starters (total) 1.16 1.04 10.8 3.0 Starters (1st inning) 4.15 1.62 11.8 4.2 Starters (excluding 1st) 0.66 0.85 10.5 2.6 Bullpen 2.39 1.00 11.4 9.7

Auburn starters have given up 38 hits this season, 15 of them in the first inning and 23 in the other 41.1 innings they’ve thrown. Of the seven earned runs & 9 total runs allowed by the starting rotation, four of them (and both the unearned runs) came in the first. Six of the 18 total walks have come in the first inning.

There’s been discussion around the program about why it’s happening, but no conclusive answer. Searching the internet leads you to tons of theories why pitchers struggle in the first inning, from improper warmup techniques to a lack of mental focus. Some folks subscribe to the idea of a “clean” mound making it tough for a starter to get proper footing until his feet have worn a divot in the clay in front of the pitching rubber. Either way, it’s not a cause for concern - yet. Auburn starters have shown the ability to throw strikes when runners are on base and shut down threats before single runs turn into crooked numbers, not allowing more than one run to score in an inning despite nine of those thirteen opening innings ending with runners on base. The caveat here is the opponents were, with the exception of the opening weekend in Arlington, non-Power 5 teams.

With #6 Ole Miss heading to town to kick off conference play next Thursday, Auburn pitching needs to be ready to face a team that excels at getting on base. Ole Miss is 24th in the country with a team OBP of .428 and an overall formidable offense that, while it can occasionally run cold, hits and gets on base enough to keep Ole Miss in just about every game. Can Auburn pitchers continue their 1st inning "escapes" against a higher level of competition?

Auburn pitchers get another chance to solve the first-inning woes on Wednesday as they take on an undefeated Tennessee Tech squad in Huntsville at Toyota Field, home of the AA Rocket City Trash Pandas. RHP Mason Barnett gets the start against a red-hot Tenn. Tech squad that ranks third in the NCAA in average (.354), fifth in scoring (10.9), and eighth in home runs (21). Over 5,000 fans are expected to be in attendance, but tickets are still available for the 6:00 PM first pitch.