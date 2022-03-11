Auburn baseball's bullpen has stepped up to start the season

The amazing performances of Auburn baseball’s starting pitching (first inning excluded) have been well documented at this point, but Auburn’s bullpen has been just as impressive during Auburn baseball’s seven-game winning streak. It’s something that Coach Butch Thompson emphasized was crucial to Auburn’s success this season. “We’ve got to figure out how to pass the baton to the bullpen and get it to (Burkhalter).”

So far, Auburn’s been successful at just that. In the last six games, Auburn relievers have allowed just a 0.38 ERA, with a 3-0 record and a pair of saves. Over those 23.2 innings, they’ve allowed only six walks while striking out 34 opposing batters. Closer Blake Burkhalter has been as good as advertised, with a 1.04 ERA and 8.2 innings pitched across five appearances, with 13 strikeouts and only three hits and one run allowed. He’s holding opposing batters to a .103 batting average and a WHIP of 0.35.

For Burkhalter, it’s a role he’s grown into over the non-conference schedule so far. “The first outing I had against Texas Tech with the big stadium and a lot of people there and the situation, it was a learning experience. I have built on that throughout the season. I hope I keep building on that.” He added that his reaction to that pressure has changed and it now fuels his performances. “I used to be nervous in that situation, but I eat it up now. I look forward to it. That nervousness turns to excitement. I'm ready for it now."

Bullpen usage so far looks a bit different than some expected at this point in the season. The most frequently used reliever, with six appearances on the season, is freshman RHP John Armstrong. He’s filled the role of “fireman”, coming in to finish innings where a starter or reliever has slipped and gotten into a jam – five of his six innings have been less than one full inning, but of those 13 batters faced, he’s allowed only three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts and, most importantly, not a single run allowed. His most valuable weapon is his fastball, which he can run up to 96 but seems most accurate when it's 94-95 (glove side misses become more frequent at 96). Freshman RHP Chase Allsup has also been called on several times, with four appearances on the year spanning five innings and no runs allowed, with 10 strikeouts and only 2 hits allowed across 17 batters.

The 3rd freshman receiving significant playing time is RHP Ben Bosse, who has four appearances on the year with no hits allowed, one run, and four strikeouts. His high overhand action gives his pitching action some deception, with the ball staying hidden behind his head almost until release, and helps to disguise his breaking stuff when he's attacking hitters.

Senior LHP Carson Skipper, the other member of the Auburn bullpen (along with Burkhalter) to be named to the preseason watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Stopper of the Year Award, has lived up to the billing with eight innings in relief over three appearances with no runs, four hits, and 9 strikeouts. His fastball still lives in the 90-92 range, although he can dial it up to 94 when needed. His curveball, which he's been featuring more recently, looks particularly good and he disguises it well off of the fastball at release. Auburn’s even gotten contributions from two position players, with INF/LHP Cam Hill contributing a scoreless, hitless inning of relief against Rhode island and C/RHP Nate LaRue throwing 3.2 innings of four-hit, no-run relief with four strikeouts.

This upcoming weekend’s series against Middle Tennessee is one of the final chances to see who is going to step up and fill the role of “finisher” for this team, someone Thompson is eager to identify. “It’ll force somebody to have to step up on the mound. We need to find somebody that could finish a game, and in all honesty, I’m not sure we’ve identified who could finish a game like that. We’ve tried it a couple of times without him (Burkhalter) and it hadn’t been the same. Looks like an opportunity’s coming for somebody to finish.”

Auburn’s three-game series against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders starts at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, weather permitting, with a pitching matchup of Sr. RHP Jordan Armstrong (1-0, 1.46) vs. Sr. RHP Zach Keenan (1-1, 1.99). Saturday’s 2 p.m. CT first pitch is the very impressive Jr. RHP Trace Bright (2-0, 0.00) vs. So. RHP Eriq Swan (0-1, 6.06), and Sunday’s 1 p.m. CT game three is So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (2-0, 1.84) vs. TBA. All three games should be broadcast on SEC Network+ and Brad Law’s radio call will be available on the Auburn Sports Network.