18 Auburn prepares for their 3rd matchup against a Top 3 team in visiting #3 Arkansas

As #18 Auburn (31-14, 12-9) prepares to host #3 Arkansas (34-11, 14-7) in a pivotal home matchup that can go a long way to determining seeding for the SEC tournament, head baseball coach Butch Thompson is focused on competing this weekend and no further.

“When you really start focusing on results instead of what it takes to get favorable outcomes, you’re in trouble," Thompson noted. "It’s the worst thing a group of ballplayers can do. It’s the absolute worst thing they can do. Your mind can only focus on one thing at a time – if you start thinking about the results that you desire, and not go out there and earn it every week, this league will stop you in your tracks.”

The next challenge from the top league in amateur baseball is a red hot Arkansas squad that has won 15 of their last 17 SEC series and currently holds a two-game lead over Auburn in the SEC west standings. Arkansas combines an average offense with a top pitching staff and the best defense in the SEC.

The offense, which sports a bottom 4 collective batting average of .277, is hitting just .254 in league play. Their pitching staff excels, however, ranking 6th nationally in ERA with a 3.33 and is holding opponents to just a .219 batting average. The defense, 2nd in the nation with a .985 fielding percentage, has committed only 25 errors and has turned 42 double plays on the season (Auburn has 34 errors on the season with 37 double plays and a .979 fielding percentage). “This Arkansas team has not gotten the…fanfare, maybe, that Tennessee has taken from all of us, but they’re the 2nd best team and playing great, consistent baseball all year long,” said Thompson. “We’ll have to be good in the phases.”

A change for the week will be with the Friday night starter – Hayden Mullins, injured early in Tennessee’s game 1, is unavailable for the weekend as Auburn awaits results from an MRI on his throwing arm. Earning the start will be Mason Barnett, Auburn’s go to weekday starter that will be making his third SEC appearance of the season in Game 1 – he pitched the opening weekend at Texas A&M with Joseph Gonzalez unavailable and pitched one inning in relief at LSU the following week.

Over the two appearances, totaling five innings, he allowed three runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Barnett’s not letting the moment get to him, “It’s kind of the same thing as always. Just pound the zone and try to get quick outs and be as efficient as possible.” Getting ahead of hitters with early strikes has been a point of emphasis for Barnett, and starting catcher Nate LaRue is confident in Barnett’s preparation for SEC Friday nights. “He’s worked his tail off all year to be put in the position he’s in this weekend,” LaRue said of Barnett. “Nothing but confidence for him this weekend. I know he’s excited. He’s ready to go out there and compete and show us all what he can do.”

Closer Blake Burkhalter, who left Game 1 against Tennessee with a strained hamstring, is expected to be available, although how much he is able to pitch is still unknown. Konner Copeland finished the victory against Tennessee in game two in relief, so there are back-end options available if Burkhalter, the SEC's leader in saves with 11, is unable to appear in multiple games. Carson Skipper is usually the first man out of the pen ahead of Burkhalter, with Carson Swilling and John Allsup being used in short outings as well.

Offensively, the run production continues to run through leadoff man Blake Rambusch and 1B Sonny DiChiara. Rambusch leads the SEC with 67 hits and is tied for the league lead with 33 hits in conference play.

DiChiara, who leads the country in batting average (.436) and on-base percentage (.597), has reached base safely in all 41 games this season. He’s reached based multiple times in 37 games, including 19 of 21 SEC games, and has 25 games where he’s reached base three times. His 50 walks are already ninth best in Auburn history, and with his 17 walks in the last ten games, with six of those being intentional, he’s within striking distance of the school record of 73 walks, set by Frank Thomas in 1989, with 11 games remaining. Additionally, if this current batting average holds, DiChiara will surpass Paul Foster’s .433 mark in 1985 for best single-season batting average in Auburn history.

The new cleanup hitter, Bobby Pierce, continues to be a catalyst for the offense. Since being inserted in he starting lineup for Game 2 at LSU following the Game 1 injury to Josh Hall, “Bobby Barrels” is 2nd on the team with a .319 average, four home runs, and 14 RBIs.

He has homered in back to back games and three times across the last seven matchups. After transferring for the 2021 season out of South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, he was forced to redshirt after injuries derailed his sophomore season – he required double knee surgery to correct abnormal kneecap positioning that was causing undue stress on nearby tendons. He dealt with a lengthy rehab, one that tested his resolve and had him contemplating retirement.

“A lot of rest, a lot of rehab and they're still not perfect,” he told AuburnTigers.com, “Never give up. Pushing and pushing and never giving up, and just putting in the work. That's what I would have to say: never give up.” After getting healthy, he’s practically lived in the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab, working on his swing and tapping into the power that comes with the 20 pounds of muscle he’s added since he joined the program. "I love to hit. I love being down there. I'd spend every day down there if I could. I love putting in those swings. It's good to see it finally paying off a little bit.”

PROBABLE STARTERS Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Friday – Jr. RHP Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.19) vs. Sr. RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 2.77) Saturday – Jr. RHP Trace Bright (2-4, 4.29) vs. Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.75) Sunday – So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (6-1, 2.30) vs. So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.75) PROBABLE LINEUPS Auburn Athletics 3B Blake Rambusch CF Kason Howell 1B Sonny DiChiara RF Bobby Pierce LF Brooks Carlson DH Cam Hill SS Brody Moore C Nate LaRue 2B Cole Foster STATS THAT EXIST BUT DO NOT MATTER Auburn Athletics Auburn and Arkansas have collectively allowed only three triples to be hit against their defense, while recording a combined seventeen triples on offense. Look for three-baggers to be at a premium this weekend, with lots of stop signals being thrown up by third base coaches. SCHEDULE Auburn Athletics Friday’s Game one is at 7:00 PM, with Game 2 at 4:30PM on Saturday and Sunday’s series finale at 1:00PM. All three games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and the radio call, with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham and producer Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM. Saturday's game will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network, while Friday and Sunday's games are available for streaming on SEC Network+. With University graduation ceremonies this weekend, additional parking for Friday and Saturday will be available in the Ag Heritage Lot, located at 580 South Donahue Drive. Shuttles will be running two hours prior and one hour after the game.

