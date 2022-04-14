Auburn heads to Mississippi State to face the defending champs

The #17 Auburn Tigers (23-10, 7-5 SEC), frequently projected during the preseason to be one of the worst teams in the SEC, look to continue to make their case for the postseason as they open a three-game road series against Mississippi State (19-15, 4-8) Thursday night in Starkville, MS.

"We just played the national runner-up last week, now we get the national champion this week," head coach Butch Thompson said about the matchup to AuburnTigers.com, "The requirements to have success will be the same. Can we take the sting out of their swing? Can we continue to play good defense? Can we get some timely hitting?"

Different national publications have Auburn in different postseason slots, with the most recent projection, issued Wednesday by Baseball America, having Auburn as the 15th overall seed and hosting a regional at Plainsman Park with Florida State, Georgia Southern, and Campbell. Auburn is currently 33rd in BetOnline.ag odds to win the College World Series, at +8000. Notable teams above them include Vanderbilt at +1400 (Auburn went 2-1 against), LSU at +1800 (Auburn went 2-1 against), Ole Miss at +2200 (Auburn went 1-2 against), and Texas Tech (Auburn went 1-0 against).

But to get to the postseason requires Auburn to handle their regular-season business, and that starts with a trip to a hostile environment as Auburn plays three games in Dudy Noble Field against the reigning National Champions, Mississippi State. Auburn’s players are familiar with the challenge, having won away series at LSU and Texas A&M.

Auburn centerfielder Kason Howell is geared up for the challenge: “We’re excited. Obviously, it’s going to be rowdy, but you know, we’ve been there before. We went to LSU and A&M, so I think we’re prepared.”

Closer Blake Burkhalter, appearing on the Locked On Auburn podcast Thursday morning, discussed going on the road in the SEC. “The atmosphere – when you get into that ballpark, the fans are fired up to be there, they don’t want you there, and they make that known. The whole time you’re down there in the bullpen, they got fans sitting there, yelling at you the whole time, and trying to get into your head.” The pressure doesn’t faze Burkhalter, though, and he said he actually thrives under the pressure. “I really enjoy it. I don’t know, it’s pretty funny sometimes. You get on the mound and they start their chants, it’s really exciting and the adrenaline starts going. This is what you play in the SEC for, for crowds and atmospheres like this.”

Burkhalter’s dominance as the Auburn closer is an integral part of Auburn’s pitching success this season. In conference play, he’s five for five in save situations while holding opponents to a WHIP of 0.69 and allowing only three runs on five hits in 8.1 IP, with 14 strikeouts to only one walk. “Over the summer, I was really working on throwing strikes. I struggled with my command last year and walked too many guys,” he told Zac Blackerby of Locked On Auburn. "I worked on it a lot, I came in this fall and was able to throw strikes to attack hitters and keep the walks down. It‘s helped me attack hitters and that’s helped get ahead of hitters and keep that ratio (strikeouts to walks) down.”

A weapon he’s used to attack those hitters has been his cutter, a pitch that he recently added with devastating results. “The cutter, honestly, is a big piece of my arsenal that I picked up this summer. Huddy (Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson) was trying to help me with it last spring, and I didn’t throw it in-game because I didn’t have a good feel for it. I worked on it all summer and this fall, it was consistent. I’m really excited about that pitch.” It's been a particularly effective weapon against right-handed hitters, and is Burkhalter's go-to in most situations - LSU had limited success with a succession of left-handed pinch hitters who crowded the plate, but the sinker, four-seam fastball, and changeup proved to be enough to end that threat.

That cutter will be useful against a Bulldogs offense that has scuffled recently, having dropped two of three to Arkansas and then getting swept at home by LSU last weekend, but the bones of the most recent National Championship team are there. Mississippi State led in the ninth of Game one against LSU, but a two-out bullpen meltdown that plated four Tigers proved to be the difference. In game two’s 4-3 loss, Mississippi State left 12 runners on base, including what would have been the game-tying run on 3rd with one out in the 8th. An inability to advance runners and bring them in has doomed this Mississippi State squad to this point of the season. Offensively, Mississippi State’s hitters swing for the fences instead of playing station to station, with four home runs against LSU and then 29 other hits that scored a collective four runs. Mississippi State is 3rd in the SEC with 58 home runs on the season, but one of the worst in strikeouts and bottom 3rd in sacrifices (both bunts and flies), with a 2nd-worst batting average of .270.

Pitching-wise, Mississippi State has struggled to a 5.25 team ERA, but a rotation change this weekend – swapping struggling senior Parker Stinnett with junior Brandon Smith has Bulldogs fans believing they’ve now found a solid three starters that can keep them in the game. Those three projected starters are 8-6 with an ERA of 4.12. The bullpen doesn’t have any specific dominant pitchers on the season, with the best individual bullpen ERA being 3.32 and the average hovering over 5.

PROBABLE STARTERS

Thursday – Jr. LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.04) vs. Jr. RHP Brandon Smith (2-2, 4.22)

Friday – Jr. RHP Trace Bright (2-3, 3.83) vs. So. RHP Preston Johnson (2-2, 4.26)

Saturday – So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (4-0, 1.95) vs. So. RHP Cade Smith (4-2, 3.89)

PROJECTED LINEUP

3B Blake Rambusch

CF Kason Howell

1B Sonny DiChaira

DH Brooks Carlson

SS Brody Moore

2B Cole Foster

LF Mike Bello

RF Bobby Pierce

C Nate LaRue

STATS THAT EXIST BUT DO NOT MATTER

Mississippi State is one of the best teams in the SEC as not grounding into double plays, with only 13.

Auburn is the best team in the SEC at inducing double plays, with 26 successfully on the season.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game is at 7 PM, Friday’s first pitch is at 6 PM, and Saturday’s series finale is at 1 PM. All times are central. Game one is televised on SEC Network, and all three games are available for streaming on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham, alongside Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM or online on the Auburn Sports Network.