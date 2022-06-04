Skip to main content
Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's dominant win over Southeastern Louisiana

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's dominant win over Southeastern Louisiana

Auburn bats come to life in win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics

Auburn bats come to life in win over Southeastern Louisiana.

After an early exit from the SEC Tournament, the worry about the Auburn baseball team was that their bats had gone cold. 

The Tigers put that to bed in game one of the Auburn regional, beating Southeastern Louisiana University 19-7. 

The Tigers played an all-around great game with the bats on fire and the pitchers doing their job. 

Let's take a look at four takeaways from Auburn's huge game one win. 

Cole Foster returns with a boom

Auburn baseball's Cole Foster in the win against Texas Tech.

Cole Foster hasn't played since hurting his oblique in the series opener against Alabama. He came back today with a big boom as he hit three home runs and a double for a whopping total of nine RBI's. He hit two homers in one inning, one as a right-handed hitter and the other from the left side. Foster was greatly missed from the Auburn lineup, and it is great to have him back for the postseason. 

DiChiara and Rambusch get out of their mini slumps

Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara

Both Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch slowed down their production toward the end of the season, but that tide turned in game one. These two combined for six hits, three RBI's, and scored five runs. These two players are the heart and soul of this Auburn team, so they will need to stay hot if Auburn wants to make a deep run.

Tigers able to save main bullpen arms

Auburn baseball's Blake Burkhalter

Trace Bright started the game for the Tigers, but once Auburn put up an 11 spot in the first, it was clear they would win the game. The goal then was to leave the game without having to use any of your usual bullpen guys. The Tigers did just that. Auburn only used three pitchers in Bright, Konner Copeland, and Brooks Fuller. This means Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter will be good to go against Florida State. 

Auburn came out of the gate hot and kept their foot on the gas

Auburn baseball celebrates after a walk off score by Nate LaRue.

Auburn jumped out to an early 11-0 lead, which sometimes can lull you to sleep, but Auburn did not do that. The Tigers kept their foot on the gas pedal to add eight more runs throughout the game. This was excellent because great teams don't let opponents back in the game when they get an early lead, and Auburn did just that. It was a tremendous all-around win for the Tigers in their region opener. 

Auburn will play Florida State at 6 p.m. CT. The game can be found on ESPN+. Joseph Gonzalez will try and keep Auburn in the winners bracket. A victory tomorrow would go a long way to helping the Tigers win the regional. 

The atmosphere at game one was electric for the Tigers. Another sellout crowd will be expected in Auburn's game against FSU where the crowd will hopefully cheer Auburn to victory. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball's Cole Foster vs Arkansas Razorbacks.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's dominant win over Southeastern Louisiana

By Andrew Stefaniak2 minutes ago
Auburn baseball celebrates a series win over Alabama.
Baseball

Auburn baseball wins first game of regional over SLU

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

What Auburn football's expected win total from 2021 says about the 2022 season

By Lance Dawe8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn Basketball Player Preview Series: Allen Flanigan

By Gray Oldenburg9 hours ago
Drew Nelson has been named the Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year. Photo Cred: Trey Lindsey/Pike Liberal Arts School
Baseball

Auburn baseball commit Drew Nelson named Alabama's Gatorade Player of the Year

By Lindsay Crosby11 hours ago
Florida State pitcher Parker Messick (15) winds up to pitch. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Samford Bulldogs 7-0 on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Fsu Baseball Edits007
Baseball

Florida State beats UCLA in the first game of the Auburn regional

By Andrew Stefaniak13 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler taken in latest Bleacher Report mock draft

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Coach Ike Hilliard Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Could Auburn football get another receiver out of the transfer portal?

By Andrew StefaniakJun 2, 2022