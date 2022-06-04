Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's dominant win over Southeastern Louisiana

After an early exit from the SEC Tournament, the worry about the Auburn baseball team was that their bats had gone cold.

The Tigers put that to bed in game one of the Auburn regional, beating Southeastern Louisiana University 19-7.

The Tigers played an all-around great game with the bats on fire and the pitchers doing their job.

Let's take a look at four takeaways from Auburn's huge game one win.

Cole Foster returns with a boom Photo credit: Mario Terrana Cole Foster hasn't played since hurting his oblique in the series opener against Alabama. He came back today with a big boom as he hit three home runs and a double for a whopping total of nine RBI's. He hit two homers in one inning, one as a right-handed hitter and the other from the left side. Foster was greatly missed from the Auburn lineup, and it is great to have him back for the postseason. DiChiara and Rambusch get out of their mini slumps Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Both Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch slowed down their production toward the end of the season, but that tide turned in game one. These two combined for six hits, three RBI's, and scored five runs. These two players are the heart and soul of this Auburn team, so they will need to stay hot if Auburn wants to make a deep run. Tigers able to save main bullpen arms Photo credit: Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics Trace Bright started the game for the Tigers, but once Auburn put up an 11 spot in the first, it was clear they would win the game. The goal then was to leave the game without having to use any of your usual bullpen guys. The Tigers did just that. Auburn only used three pitchers in Bright, Konner Copeland, and Brooks Fuller. This means Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter will be good to go against Florida State. Photo credit: Elaina Eichorn/Auburn Athletics Auburn jumped out to an early 11-0 lead, which sometimes can lull you to sleep, but Auburn did not do that. The Tigers kept their foot on the gas pedal to add eight more runs throughout the game. This was excellent because great teams don't let opponents back in the game when they get an early lead, and Auburn did just that. It was a tremendous all-around win for the Tigers in their region opener.

Auburn will play Florida State at 6 p.m. CT. The game can be found on ESPN+. Joseph Gonzalez will try and keep Auburn in the winners bracket. A victory tomorrow would go a long way to helping the Tigers win the regional.

The atmosphere at game one was electric for the Tigers. Another sellout crowd will be expected in Auburn's game against FSU where the crowd will hopefully cheer Auburn to victory.

