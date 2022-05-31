Auburn baseball hosts a tough regional slate with Florida State, UCLA, and Southeastern Louisiana

Nobody said it would be easy. Nothing worth doing ever is.

But the draw for Auburn baseball in this weekend's NCAA Regionals, hosted at Plainsman Park? It's definitely a challenge, but one that the players feel ready for. “Everybody in the Field of 64 is going to be a tough opponent. At the same time, if we come out and do our thing then we’re setting ourselves up for success. Just keep chugging along” remarked senior lefty Carson Skipper, a key reliever who started Game one of the SEC Tournament and is a rotation option if Auburn faces a lefty-heavy lineup.

Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson said that the team deliberately built up their non-conference resume with more challenges to earn a home regional, but acknowledged that it's more than just this single season that earned Auburn this recognition. “I think about Auburn baseball continuing to try to build its brand. I think about every person, every ball player who has put on an Auburn uniform.

“I think about our fans stepping up to the plate and creating the biggest sellout we have ever had and personally, I think, ‘man, these opportunities are to reward our players, our alumni and our fan base–everybody who cares about our program.' These are moments and opportunities that you want to take full advantage of, that you dream about. It is kind of what you get out of bed for every single day.”

Thompson is very pleased that the fans will be rewarded with a chance to watch postseason play without having to travel. “I hope that is our gift for them: to play some amazing baseball this weekend.”

Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Auburn's opponent for game one is the Southeast Louisiana Lions, winners of the Southland Conference with a 14-10 conference record. Their overall record of 30-29 disguises the ambition of their non-conference schedule - they've racked up wins on the season versus Arkansas, UAB, Ole Miss, Troy, and took a series against the same Tennessee Tech team that had Auburn on the ropes in Toyota Field in Madison before Auburn scored three runs in the final two innings to complete the comeback. The Lions sport a team ERA of 5.99, led by righty Will Kinzeler. The sophomore, a 6-5 180 pound preseason all conference 2nd Teamer, has a 4-2 record with a 3.60 ERA over 80 innings this season, including a complete game against Tennessee Tech where he allowed only one run with nine strikeouts. On offense, the Lions have a team .251 batting average, led by infielder Preston Faulkner. The 6-1, 230 pound fifth-year senior batted .343/.463/.685. with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Lions. He was also a perfect 13-13 on stolen bases, one of six Lions to steal more than ten bases this season. As a team, the Lions have a 77% stolen base rate, only being caught 34 times in a blistering 147 attempts. Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics The first game of the weekend is Friday morning, as the #2 seed UCLA Bruins (38-22, 19-11) take on the #3 seed Florida State Seminoles (33-23, 15-15) in a highly anticipated pitching matchup that should have MLB scouts drooling. UCLA sports a 3.99 team ERA with a .243 batting average allowed and their expected Friday starter will be draft-eligible sophomore RHP Max Rajcic, 8-4 with a 3.08 ERA across 79 innings. Rajcic, who features one of the best curveballs in all of college baseball out of an unusually low, short arm action , struck out 91 batters with only 18 walks on the season and is expected to be drafted early in July's MLB Draft. He'll more than likely match up for Friday's game one against Florida State's Parker Messick. The Seminole lefty features a high-effort but unorthodox delivery with a ton of deception, which allows his low 90s fastball to disguise well with a very good breaking ball and his late fading changeup that is a nightmare for right-handed hitters. 6-5 on the year with a 3.36 ERA, the draft-eligible redshirt sophomore has thrown 93.2 innings with 140 strikeouts to only 16 walks. After Messick will come the other heralded lefty in this rotation, Bryce Hubbart. The redshirt-sophomore, who is also draft-eligible, is a complete package of a pitcher that, while possessing a funky delivery, can fill up the zone with a low-to-mid 90s fastball, a deep breaking curveball, an average changeup, and a newer, "slurvy" slider that has a lot of horizontal break and enough velocity separation off of the curveball to be effective. The entire package is very deceptive and unusual, but has propelled Hubbart to a 8-2 record and a 3.18 ERA on the season, as well as Top 3 round buzz in this July's MLB Draft. His 73.2 innings have featured 94 strikeouts to 18 walks, and opponents are hitting only .227 against him. As a staff, the Florida State pitchers sport a 4.08 ERA and are allowing only a .232 batting average against. Sarah Caputi/Kentucky Athletics Offensively, UCLA doesn't feature much power, with only 41 home runs and a .407 slugging percentage on the season. They get on base plenty, however; Eight of their lineup regulars have a batting average of .279 or better, led by junior Michael Curialle's .326/.403/.498 slash with 17 doubles and 40 RBIs. The team on-base percentage of .390 would put them 4th in the SEC, for comparison, behind only Tennessee, LSU, and Texas A&M. They run at a decent clip, with a 85% stolen base success rate on 85 total attempts, led by outfielder Kenny Oyama's 20 of 24. Florida State is another team that is offensively challenged but dangerous enough with the bat. They have only 57 home runs on the season, with a slash line of .263/.362/.417. On the base paths, they're 43-58 on stolen bases, with only sophomore infielder Jordan Carrion even having attempted more than ten steals on the season. Don't let their statistics deceive you - Florida State played one of the more difficulty non-conference schedules in the country, with a series win against Cal and victories against regional hosts Florida & Georgia Southern to go along with two victories against TCU. Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics The 2022 Auburn Regional begins on Friday, June 3rd with two matchups in Plainsman Park. #2 seed UCLA is the home team vs #3 seed Florida State at 11AM, with host and #1 seed Auburn taking on #4 seed Southeastern Louisiana at 6PM. Both games will be available for streaming on ESPN+, and the radio call, with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham and producer Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM and online on the Auburn Sports Network. Auburn Athletics The winner of the UCLA vs. Florida State game will play the winner of the Auburn vs. Southeast Louisiana game on Saturday; the losers of the Friday games meet on Saturday with the loser of that contest being eliminated from the regional. Game times for Saturday will be announced following the conclusion of Friday's games.

