Auburn Baseball's Butch Thompson Claims Award
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson has been named the Southwest Region Coach of the Year by American Baseball Coaches Association following Auburn becoming regional champions for the fourth time in the last seven years.
Thompson joins former Auburn head coach Hal Baird as the only other head coach in program history to earn ABCA Region Coach of the Year honors.
Coming off a not so great season where the Tigers went 8-22 in conference play and 27-26 overall record, Thompson and company bounced back this season earning a 41-20 overall record and went 17-13 in conference, including sweeping eventual national champion LSU Tigers and not losing a single series at home for the first time since 1999.
The 10th-year head coach led Auburn to their third regional host bid in the last four seasons and fourth super regional appearance in the last seven postseasons, being one of only seven teams to host a regional and one of nine to advance to at least four super regionals since 2018. The Tigers also hosted their first-ever super regional this season, coming just in time with the renovations of Plainsman Park.
Auburn finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the 10th time in program history, including first time since 2018. Thompson finished this season on the Plains with a 324-233-1 overall record with Auburn, which is the third most wins and second highest win percentage in program history.
In a great bounce-back season for Auburn, momentum will most likely continue to build, having a young core of lower-classmen returning next season. Thompson and Company have their eyes set on Omaha next season.