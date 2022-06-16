ESPN analyst shares thoughts on Auburn baseball

We are three days away from Auburn opening the College World Series against Ole Miss.

This will be a great matchup of SEC West baseball teams where Auburn will look for redemption after losing the series to Ole Miss in the regular season.

The Auburn baseball team that played Ole Miss in March is much different from the team they are now.

Auburn has improved all around, but Ole Miss is playing good baseball right now, so expect a good game between these two clubs.

Auburn Daily's Andrew Stefaniak had the pleasure of speaking with former MLB pitcher and current College Baseball Commentator Kyle Peterson.

Stefaniak asked Peterson, "with Sonny DiChiara being the heart and soul of this Auburn baseball club, who needs to step up for the Tigers to make a deep run in Omaha?"

This is what Peterson had to say "I don't know if it's a specific name; you want your stars to show up. What ultimately happens when you run through this thing is somebody on some team is going to have a performance different than they have had the entire year. It may last for a week and a half. Generally, the team that ends up winning it has a few names that you didn't circle coming in that end up putting guys on their back and taking them there. I think that goes for anybody, rarely does this thing go true to form. To where you've got DiChiara going off, and everybody that is supposed to be good is going to be good the entire time. A lot of times, it's a name that nobody really talked about a whole lot that gets on a heater for a week and a half, and the next thing you know, that is the key to it. So I think lineup depth is huge. I mean, just potentially what they can do at the bottom of the lineup, but if your Auburn coming off the last two weeks offensively, one thing you are not worried about is lineup depth because that lineup has had plenty of depth top to bottom. I think teams will look at them differently offensively now than you maybe did going into the SEC tournament. When you really dial into it, their offensively a much scarier team on paper than they were going into the NCAA Tournament.

Everything Peterson had to say about this Auburn baseball team was positive, and he made it clear that any team could win this thing.

Auburn will open the College World Series against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 18th. The game can be watched on ESPN2, and we will have a live blog coming to you from Omaha right here at Auburn Daily.

