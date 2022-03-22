Skip to main content
Auburn baseball, South Alabama to square off in Montgomery

Auburn baseball, South Alabama to square off in Montgomery

Auburn baseball plays their midweek action Tuesday night.

Auburn baseball plays their midweek action Tuesday night.

Coming off conference-opening weekend, Auburn (14-6) will look to get back in the win column with an in-state midweek matchup against South Alabama (15-3) Tuesday. First pitch at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The probable starting pitchers in this one are Auburn's Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.60) against South Alabama's Tyler Lehrmann (1-0, 2.55).

The Auburn Tigers are a perfect 4-0 in midweek games this season and have been red hot at the plate. Auburn is hitting .345 and is outscoring their opponents 46-12 in midweek action. 

Blake Rambusch leads the way with a .529 average (9-for-17) in midweek contests.

The South Alabama Jaguars are riding an impressive win streak taking 14 of their last 15 contests. They swept UT Arlington in their Sun Belt opening series this past weekend. On the mound, the Jaguars rank in the top 10 in the country in ERA (2.64), hits allowed per nine innings (6.20) and WHIP (1.05).

The game will not be televised or streamable but you will be able to hear the action locally. Play-by-play will be on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.

Riverwalk Stadium is the home of the Montgomery Biscuits. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball, South Alabama to square off in Montgomery

By Zac Blackerby34 seconds ago
Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: Let's overreact about Auburn's quarterbacks at spring practice

By Zac Blackerby13 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after scoring in the overtime period against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Reranking the teams left in the Sweet Sixteen

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
Auburn baseball falls to Ole Miss.
Baseball

Auburn baseball drops weekend series to #1 Ole Miss

By Lindsay Crosby22 hours ago
Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Podcast: Auburn football has a busy recruiting weekend

By Zac BlackerbyMar 21, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 79-61 loss vs Miami

By Lance DaweMar 20, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Bryan Harsin wants Texas OL Connor Stroh

By Zac BlackerbyMar 20, 2022
Auburn baseball falls to Ole Miss.
Baseball

Auburn baseball drops finale against Ole Miss Rebels

By Zac BlackerbyMar 20, 2022