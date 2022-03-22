Auburn baseball, South Alabama to square off in Montgomery

Coming off conference-opening weekend, Auburn (14-6) will look to get back in the win column with an in-state midweek matchup against South Alabama (15-3) Tuesday. First pitch at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The probable starting pitchers in this one are Auburn's Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.60) against South Alabama's Tyler Lehrmann (1-0, 2.55).

The Auburn Tigers are a perfect 4-0 in midweek games this season and have been red hot at the plate. Auburn is hitting .345 and is outscoring their opponents 46-12 in midweek action.

Blake Rambusch leads the way with a .529 average (9-for-17) in midweek contests.

The South Alabama Jaguars are riding an impressive win streak taking 14 of their last 15 contests. They swept UT Arlington in their Sun Belt opening series this past weekend. On the mound, the Jaguars rank in the top 10 in the country in ERA (2.64), hits allowed per nine innings (6.20) and WHIP (1.05).

The game will not be televised or streamable but you will be able to hear the action locally. Play-by-play will be on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.

Riverwalk Stadium is the home of the Montgomery Biscuits.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube