Auburn baseball stumbles against Middle Tennessee State

Auburn lost the weekend series to Middle Tennessee State, two games to one, and with newly-minted #1 Ole Miss coming to town for a Thursday-Saturday series to open conference play, we have to ask: What does Auburn do with the starting pitching now?

The story of the weekend was the inability to rely on what had been a dominant pitching staff through the first fifteen games of the season, especially during the seven-game winning streak. Game one starter Jordan Armstrong failed to make it out of the first inning, surrendering four runs on four hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and a wild pitch while only recording two outs before he was lifted for reliever John Armstrong, who promptly got the final out of the inning via strikeout. John Armstrong struggled in the second inning, allowing three unearned runs and only recording one strikeout before being replaced by veteran Carson Skipper. Skipper and Carson Swilling went the final eight innings, allowing three runs on six hits (all Skipper) while striking out seven. Coach Butch Thompson was disappointed at the self-inflicted errors that ultimately lost Auburn the game. “We only walked three, but in the first two innings the leadoff guy gets two walks and the three-hole guy gets a walk and is hit by a pitch. All four of them score and we’re chasing them the entire evening. In the second inning to compound it, we’ve got a routine play and we don’t catch the ball at second base. Those are things we’ve done such a good job of, but that’s what will happen when it doesn’t take place. The freebies cost us more than they have any ballgame."

Offensively, Auburn’s hitters fought to close the deficit, scoring three in the ninth and falling just short of sending the game to extras. “I’m pleased with our at-bats,” Thompson said Friday night. “I loved how we battled all night. Dyal, of course, hits the home run, but he was fouling pitches off and fighting in at-bats. I loved it. Not just him, but Bryson Ware worked two walks and had a couple of hits. Brody Moore had his best offensive night of the year.” Moore finished with three hits and four RBIs, including a home run in the bottom of the 9th after Bryson Ware and Garrett Farquhar both got on via singles. Ware finished with two hits, as did Cam Hill, who started at 1B for a recuperating Sonny DiChiara. Ryan Dyal added a home run and three RBIs.





Game two, rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday due to cold weather and the remnants of overnight rain, initially looked as if it might start much the same as Friday’s game one. Righty Joseph Gonzalez got a mound visit from Thompson, pitching coach Tim Hudson, and the athletic training staff after the 3rd pitch, focusing on his throwing hand. He remained in the game to finish the inning, where he walked the first batter ended the threat via double play and a pop-up. He did not return for the 2nd, with a bleeding blister under the fingernail of his thumb. Lefty grad transfer Tommy Sheehan took the ball for the 2nd inning, staked to a seven-run lead after an offensive explosion in the bottom of the 1st, and made the lead work. Sheehan turned in 3.2 innings of 4 hit, 2 run baseball, finishing at 52 pitches across sixteen batters with 2 walks and one strikeout. Auburn proceeded to use five more pitches after Sheehan, with Tyler Drabick only facing one batter in the top of the 5th and Garrett Wade leaving after only three pitches with the medical staff in tow (early reports are that it’s a shoulder injury, severity unknown.) Middle Tennessee proceeded to pick up runs against each Auburn reliever until closer Burkhalter was called in to face a two-on, no out situation in the 8th, with the lead only 10-7. He closed the game out with a two-inning save, his third of the year, throwing 34 pitches in the process. Throwing Burkhalter two innings in game one wasn’t necessarily the plan, and it may have proved to be the pivotal moment in the series. "I think this whole doubleheader swung when Burky had to come in the first game," Thompson said. "I really do, but we're battling. I said I wasn't going to make this about the score. I have to hold true to my word. I just feel like our effort is pretty good. We ran into a pretty good ballclub with some sticks and they did enough."

Auburn stuck with the theme in game two of Sunday’s doubleheader, getting three runs in the second inning on four consecutive singles by the middle of the order. Righty Trace Bright, Auburn’s most consistent pitcher to date, understood the assignment and held Middle Tennessee scoreless for the first three innings. The Blue Raiders scored three in the fourth on four hits and a walk before Bright struck out the next to hitters to contain the damage. He faced only the minimum in his next two innings, ending with a quality start of 6 innings pitched with six hits, three runs, two walks, and two strikeouts. Blake Burkhalter came on to keep the game tied in the 7th, and kept the sheet clean on his second appearance of the day, throwing 21 pitches and getting thee groundouts. Carson Swilling took over in the 8th and allowed the bases to load on a double, a walk, and a single before then walking in the 4th Blue Raiders run of the game. Freshman Ben Bosse got Auburn out of the inning with no further damage, but Auburn’s hitters could not drive in a tying-run and Auburn dropped game 3 (and the series) 4-3.

Despite the loss, Thompson was happy with the effort and fight his team showed. "We were locked in playing as hard as we could," head coach Butch Thompson said. "We didn't score in the last six innings, but Trace Bright was great. He just kept pitching. Even after giving up a three spot, he came back and put up zeros."

Auburn’s next task is to regroup and determine the ideal starting rotation for this weekend’s series against #1 Ole Miss. Trace Bright is a lock to be one of the three starters, and was originally projected to be moved from Game 3 to Game 2 for the Middle Tennessee series before weather pushed game two to Sunday. Joseph Gonzalez, assuming the finger blister has time to drain and heal, should be available to start game 2 or 3. The question surrounds Jordan Armstrong – he’s had two straight substandard outings, including not getting out of the 1st inning last Friday, and so his Friday night spot has to at least be up for conversation. Auburn’s seen starts and good outings from LHP Tommy Sheehan, especially after he was temporarily removed from the rotation to work on his fundamentals and mechanics as he worked his way back from partial Tommy John. Auburn’s also seen Mason Barnett and Hayden Mullins spot start or take a midweek game for them this season, and presumably are options as well.

Of the lineup questions for the offense, one has been settled with a second decision still to be made. Grad transfer catcher Jake Wyandt from Presbyterian has seemingly taken the bulk of the catching duties, catching both games of Sunday’s doubleheader while Ryan Dyal played left field. The only question here remains the defensive look in the outfield for an away game – does Auburn continue to use a catcher in left field when there’s more real estate to patrol, or will it be reserved for the shorter depth left field in front of Auburn’s “green monster”? The other playtime logjam will come at 1B/DH, where Sonny DiChiara is returning from his bruised heel and Brooks Carlson is returning from his fractured thumb. While DiChiara’s been out, the lineup has been Cam Hill at 1B and Carlson at DH, but with Sonny returning, does Carlson move to 3B and Rambusch take the outfield? Or do you sit one of the Carlson/Hill?

Auburn’s got some interesting personnel and lineup construction decisions to make and needs to do it relatively soon. #1 Ole Miss, currently 13-2 after a series win against Oral Roberts, comes to Plainsman Park for a three-game series beginning this Thursday.