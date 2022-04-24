Auburn baseball sweeps South Carolina

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was pleased with the bullpen, especially after some guys were in different roles behind Mullins. “We shortened Skipper’s outing so that gives me more promise that we could use him again. I thought that was the freshest I've seen of them in a couple of weeks, to be honest with you.”

Game two started off smoothly in front of a capacity crowd, with righty Trace Bright allowing four hits but no runs (and getting three double plays from his defense) until the 6th inning. Staked to a 3-run lead thanks to some defensive errors from a young South Carolina defense, Bright allowed a leadoff walk and, after a strikeout, hits a batter and then gives up a three-run home run to tie the game at three. Tommy Sheehan comes in to clean up the damage, getting a strikeout to end the inning, but then runs into trouble of his own in the 7th. A two-out base hit to left field scores Braswell just ahead of the throw up the line from OF Bryson Ware, and Jordan Armstrong came in to relieve Sheehan. After a passed ball and a run-scoring single to left on a non-competitive changeup, Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson made the quick hook and brought in Carson Swilling to end the damage.

Auburn’s fortunes would turn in the bottom of the 7th, as they got their chance to do damage against a bullpen. After an intentional walk of Sonny DiChiara loaded the bases, South Carolina freshman lefthander Matthew Becker came in to face Auburn DH Brooks Carlson and walked him on five pitches. Auburn proceeded to put up four runs on two hits to take the lead, 7-6. After Carson Skipper retired the side in order in the 8th, Cole Foster homered to left for an extra bit of insurance, and Auburn held on to win 8-6. Closer Blake Burkhalter notched his SEC-leading 10th save, with two strikeouts in the 9th.

Thompson was happy with the way his team responded to losing the lead. “I think we are starting to see some signs of maturity from our ballclub," Thompson said. "We stayed the course and buckled down offensively. College baseball is so momentum oriented. They scored the three in the seventh, and then we came back immediately and put a four-spot on the board. To respond immediately was a huge difference for us.”