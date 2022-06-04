How UCLA's win in the Auburn Regional impacts Auburn baseball

Auburn won their first game of the regional over SLU by a score of 19-7, which means they have a date with Florida State.

In the first elimination game of the Auburn regional, the Bruins of UCLA played the Lions of SLU. UCLA commanded the entire game and won by a score of 16-2. This will send the Southland Conference champion Lions home after two straight losses.

Does this game have any effect on Auburn?

Let's look at some takeaways that will affect Auburn from this elimination game.

UCLA had to use lots of pitching Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics UCLA is the two seed in the regional, and they are an outstanding team. The Bruins lost the regional opener to Florida State. The key to winning a regional is being able to conserve pitching, and UCLA has not done that. The UCLA starter had a good outing, but he was very inefficient, throwing over 80 pitches in four innings of work. This meant that the Bruins needed five innings of bullpen work which will not serve them well in the rest of the regional. This is a good thing for Auburn, who did an outstanding job conserving their stud relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter. To win the regional, the Bruins of UCLA will have to win three more games, so they will need a lot of good pitching. The Bruins found their groove at the plate Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics The Bruins only had five base hits in their regional opener against FSU. Granted, FSU did pitch their ace, Parker Messick. The Bruins got their bats going against SLU, totaling 19 hits, 16 runs, and two homers. This is not good for Auburn as UCLA is a very good team, and if they get their bats going, they will give Auburn a game assuming these two meet.

Hopefully, Auburn can beat the Seminoles in Saturday night's matchup, sending them to play UCLA. That would be perfect for Auburn since UCLA and FSU could beat up on each other in the elimination game then Auburn would play the winner.

The Tigers put themselves in an excellent position to win their regional by saving their key pitchers. If Auburn takes care of business against FSU, they will be in great shape to head to the super regional round.

Auburn's game against FSU will be played at 6 pm CT on June 4th and can be found on ESPN2.

