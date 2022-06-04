Skip to main content
How UCLA's win in the Auburn Regional impacts Auburn baseball

How UCLA's win in the Auburn Regional impacts Auburn baseball

How does the UCLA vs SLU game affect Auburn?

Auburn Athletics

How does the UCLA vs SLU game affect Auburn?

Auburn won their first game of the regional over SLU by a score of 19-7, which means they have a date with Florida State. 

In the first elimination game of the Auburn regional, the Bruins of UCLA played the Lions of SLU. UCLA commanded the entire game and won by a score of 16-2. This will send the Southland Conference champion Lions home after two straight losses. 

Does this game have any effect on Auburn? 

Let's look at some takeaways that will affect Auburn from this elimination game. 

UCLA had to use lots of pitching

Trace Bright gets the win for Auburn baseball in the first game of the Auburn regional.

UCLA is the two seed in the regional, and they are an outstanding team. The Bruins lost the regional opener to Florida State. The key to winning a regional is being able to conserve pitching, and UCLA has not done that. The UCLA starter had a good outing, but he was very inefficient, throwing over 80 pitches in four innings of work. This meant that the Bruins needed five innings of bullpen work which will not serve them well in the rest of the regional. This is a good thing for Auburn, who did an outstanding job conserving their stud relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter. To win the regional, the Bruins of UCLA will have to win three more games, so they will need a lot of good pitching. 

The Bruins found their groove at the plate

Scene of Auburn baseball's regiona vs SLU.

The Bruins only had five base hits in their regional opener against FSU. Granted, FSU did pitch their ace, Parker Messick. The Bruins got their bats going against SLU, totaling 19 hits, 16 runs, and two homers. This is not good for Auburn as UCLA is a very good team, and if they get their bats going, they will give Auburn a game assuming these two meet. 

Hopefully, Auburn can beat the Seminoles in Saturday night's matchup, sending them to play UCLA. That would be perfect for Auburn since UCLA and FSU could beat up on each other in the elimination game then Auburn would play the winner. 

The Tigers put themselves in an excellent position to win their regional by saving their key pitchers. If Auburn takes care of business against FSU, they will be in great shape to head to the super regional round. 

Auburn's game against FSU will be played at 6 pm CT on June 4th and can be found on ESPN2.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

How UCLA's win in the Auburn Regional impacts Auburn baseball

By Andrew Stefaniak26 minutes ago
Cole Foster hits three home runs in the first game of the Auburn Regional.
Baseball

Auburn baseball readies for Florida State in the Auburn Regional

By Lindsay Crosby7 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Cole Foster vs Arkansas Razorbacks.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's dominant win over Southeastern Louisiana

By Andrew Stefaniak17 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates a series win over Alabama.
Baseball

Auburn baseball wins first game of regional over SLU

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

What Auburn football's expected win total from 2021 says about the 2022 season

By Lance DaweJun 3, 2022
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn Basketball Player Preview Series: Allen Flanigan

By Gray OldenburgJun 3, 2022
Drew Nelson has been named the Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year. Photo Cred: Trey Lindsey/Pike Liberal Arts School
Baseball

Auburn baseball commit Drew Nelson named Alabama's Gatorade Player of the Year

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 3, 2022
Florida State pitcher Parker Messick (15) winds up to pitch. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Samford Bulldogs 7-0 on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Fsu Baseball Edits007
Baseball

Florida State beats UCLA in the first game of the Auburn regional

By Andrew StefaniakJun 3, 2022