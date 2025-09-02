Auburn Baseball to Play Banana Ball All-Stars in Fall Exhibition
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Banana Ball is coming to Plainsman Park, the Savannah Bananas announced Monday. Auburn baseball will host the Banana Ball All-Stars in a fall exhibition game to be played at Plainsman Park on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. CT.
“We’re excited to bring Banana Ball to Plainsman Park, creating a great opportunity and experience for both our players and our fans,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “This is currently one of the hottest tickets in baseball, and it should be a great night on The Plains.”
The two teams will play under Banana Ball rules, and the contest will be broadcast for free on the Bananas’ YouTube channel.
Tickets for the match-up will go on sale at a later date, with the Savannah Bananas exclusively managing all general admission and standard reserved ticket inventory – these tickets will not be available to the general public. Auburn Baseball will manage the sale of all parking as well as premium ticketing inventory within Plainsman Park. The right field Back Forty Terrace at Plainsman Park, presented by the Auburn University Bookstore, will be available for Auburn students, with more details to come.
Coming off the first super regional at Plainsman Park in program history, head coach Butch Thompson enters his 11th season at the helm of the Auburn program with a 41-man fall roster, including 21 returners and 20 newcomers.
The game against the Banana Ball All-Stars marks one of Auburn’s two fall exhibition games, the second of which will be announced at a later date.