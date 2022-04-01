Skip to main content

Big inning, solid pitching leads Auburn baseball past LSU

Auburn baseball lands a huge win in game one vs LSU.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn used a six-run fifth inning and solid effort from three of its arms to defeat No. 12 LSU, 6-5, in the series opener at Alex Box Stadium Thursday night.

Trailing 2-0 after solo homers in the first and fourth innings, Auburn sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth and scored six runs on five hits, an intentional walk and an error to take a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.

"We wound up scoring six, which barely held up here with a crazy crowd here at Alex Box," head coach Butch Thompson said. “That's us going for it tonight.”

Auburn baseball's Carson Skipper vs LSU

Cam Hill tied the game with a two-run single, and Brody Moore provided the big swing with a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his second homer of the season.

"Hitting is contagious,” Moore said. “We linked it up, and it was really nice for us to get on a roll.

After Hayden Mullins threw the first four frames, Carson Skipper (2-0, 3.28) pitched 3.1 innings and earned the win while bridging the gap to closer Blake Burkhalter, who recorded the final five outs for his fifth save of the season.

“That's a big win,” Skipper said. “Winning game one sets the tone and lets them know we are here to battle this weekend.

"My job as a reliever is to come in and get the first guy out,” Skipper added. “I feel like myself and Blake did that pretty well tonight. We both went out and competed, and Nate (LaRue) called a great game."“He threw me a first-pitch fastball that I hit a line drive on in my first at-bat, so I was sitting slider. He threw it to me, and I just let it eat."

Auburn baseball vs LSU

With Auburn (18-8, 4-3 SEC) leading 6-4 entering the ninth inning, LSU (18-8, 3-4 SEC) threatened by putting runners on the corners with nobody out. The Tigers cut the deficit to one on a sacrifice fly, but Burkhalter got a strikeout and Josh Hall made a nice catch on a flyout to right field to leave the tying run in scoring position and end the game.

The win was Auburn’s first in a series opener in Baton Rouge since 2011.

After LSU started the scoring with a leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game, Auburn threatened in each of the first two innings, putting two aboard with one out in the first and two aboard with two outs in the second. However, the Tigers came up empty in both frames.

Mullins hung though in the early innings, bouncing back from the leadoff home run to strike out five in the first three frames and hold LSU scoreless in the second and third. The junior lefty ultimately allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and a season-high seven strikeouts in four innings.

LSU added a run on a solo homer in the fourth, but Auburn answered in a big way with a six-run fifth. With two outs and two on, the Tigers made LSU pay for intentionally walking Sonny DiChiara as Hill hit a two-RBI single through the right side and Moore followed two pitches later with his three-run homer. Auburn added an unearned run on a fielding miscue later in the frame.

Auburn baseball vs LSU

Skipper took the mound in relief of Mullins following the big top of the fifth and allowed just one hit and two baserunners in the fifth through seventh frames. LSU narrowed the gap to 6-4 with a two-run home run and double to run Skipper from the game with one out in the eighth. Burkhalter recorded the final two outs of the frame with a strikeout and flyout to strand the runner in scoring position.

Similar to the eight, the junior righty struck out LSU cleanup hitter Jacob Berry with the tying run in scoring position for the second out of the ninth before the flyout to foul territory in right ended the game.

Blake Rambusch extended his hitting streak to 16 games, matching Jonah Todd for the longest hitting streak in the last six season, and ultimately collected multiple hits for the 14th time this season. Moore and Mike Bello matched Rambusch with two hits in the contest.

The two teams turn around for game two of the three-game series Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

This is a release from Auburn Athletics. 

Auburn baseball vs LSU
Baseball

Big inning, solid pitching leads Auburn baseball past LSU

By Zac Blackerby25 seconds ago
Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball player Devan Cambridge transfers to Arizona State

By Lance Dawe11 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

5-star power forward Yohan Traore commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby12 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Donovan Kaufman: Whoever wins the quarterback job "has truly earned it"

By Lance Dawe20 hours ago
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Eku Leota (55) pressures the quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10.
Football

Eku Leota shares who has stood out so far in Auburn football's spring practice

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
T.J. Finley (1)Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Podcast: Auburn football fans, stop comparing TJ Finley to Jeremy Johnson

By Zac BlackerbyMar 31, 2022
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara vs Jacksonville State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball travels to #11 LSU for a three-game series

By Lindsay CrosbyMar 31, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith Jr. named to Wooden Award All-American team

By Lance DaweMar 30, 2022