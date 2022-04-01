Big inning, solid pitching leads Auburn baseball past LSU

With Auburn (18-8, 4-3 SEC) leading 6-4 entering the ninth inning, LSU (18-8, 3-4 SEC) threatened by putting runners on the corners with nobody out. The Tigers cut the deficit to one on a sacrifice fly, but Burkhalter got a strikeout and Josh Hall made a nice catch on a flyout to right field to leave the tying run in scoring position and end the game.

The win was Auburn’s first in a series opener in Baton Rouge since 2011.

After LSU started the scoring with a leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game, Auburn threatened in each of the first two innings, putting two aboard with one out in the first and two aboard with two outs in the second. However, the Tigers came up empty in both frames.

Mullins hung though in the early innings, bouncing back from the leadoff home run to strike out five in the first three frames and hold LSU scoreless in the second and third. The junior lefty ultimately allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and a season-high seven strikeouts in four innings.

LSU added a run on a solo homer in the fourth, but Auburn answered in a big way with a six-run fifth. With two outs and two on, the Tigers made LSU pay for intentionally walking Sonny DiChiara as Hill hit a two-RBI single through the right side and Moore followed two pitches later with his three-run homer. Auburn added an unearned run on a fielding miscue later in the frame.