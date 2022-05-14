Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's game two win over Alabama

Auburn wins game two against Alabama on senior night. The Tigers won the game by a score of 6-4. Auburn did something they have done all year which is come back from a deficit. The Tigers have never found a deficit that they could not come back from, which will help them in the postseason. This Auburn team wants to win, and they show that every time they step on the field. This team is full of a lot of players who play the game the right way which makes them easy to root for. Auburn needed to win this series to help their chances of hosting a regional, and they did that after only the first two games of the series. The Tigers will have the opportunity to sweep their rival Alabama in game three.

Blake Rambusch and Bobby Peirce both have huge games Blake Rambusch and Bobby Peirce combined to go five for eight at the plate for Auburn in the colossal game two win. These two also combined two score three runs and knock in three RBI's. Sonny DiChiara did not have his usual day at the plate, so Rambusch and Peirce had to step up to help Auburn win, and they did just that. Rambusch and Peirce also played exceptionally well in the field, which is just as important as hitting the ball well. If Auburn wants to make a run in the postseason, they will need Rambusch and Peirce to continue their hot streaks and DiChiara to get out of the little slump he is in. Bullpen looks great after rough start from Trace Bright Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Trace Bright did not have a very good outing for the Tigers, only lasting one inning and giving up four earned runs. The bullpen, including Tommy Sheehan, Carson Swilling, and true freshman Chase Allsup saved the day for the Tigers. These three relievers combined for eight innings of scoreless baseball striking out seven Alabama hitters. These bullpen members have all stepped up, helping Auburn win the series against Alabama with a chance to sweep in game three. For Auburn to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, these three guys will need to continue their success. Down but never out Auburn Athletics This Auburn team came back from a 4-0 deficit to win the game 6-4. This huge game-two win over Alabama was Auburn's 18th comeback win of the season. In baseball, sometimes you get down early, but the good teams are separated from the great teams by who can chip away at a lead and win a ball game. Auburn did just that in game two of the series with Alabama to secure the series win. The comebacks will need to continue for this fantastic season to persist. The defense has another spectacular day Defense is a huge part of baseball, even though it is not discussed as much as offense. This Auburn team fields the ball very well, which will help you win close ball games. We saw Alabama throw away the baseball in game two, which led to Auburn scoring some runs and getting back in this game. This is why defense is so important. Auburn will look to continue to play great defense behind their pitching in game three of the series against Alabama.

Auburn ace Joseph Gonzalez will get the ball in game three with hopes of sweeping the Crimson Tide of Alabama. The series finale will be played at 3:00 p.m. CT and can be found on the SEC Network.