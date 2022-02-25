Auburn baseball turns their attention to Yale, which means turning the focus inward.

Fresh off a successful home opener, a 13-1 victory over Troy in front of the largest Opening Day crowd since 2013, Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson can appreciate the start to the home slate for his 2022 Auburn Tigers squad.

“It’s unbelievable. This is our largest Opening Day crowd, and it was a midweek," Thompson said. "I tip my hat to our fans. For our crowd to be with this program and get behind these guys at the start, yeah, they sense it. They know that. That was special. That was a big opening day crowd for a midweek.”

Offensively, Thompson was pleased with how the team created scoring opportunities for themselves through baserunning, an area where the rust was evident last weekend in Arlington. “I thought the baserunning was better tonight," he said. "That was something we needed to address, which we did in practice yesterday (Tuesday). Sonny hit a home run and later hit another ball, a good sac fly - what I liked about that was (Blake) Rambusch stole 2nd the pitch before. That’s not a run producer if Rambusch doesn’t. We have to play offense together as a unit, so I really like that.”

But, as always, Auburn’s success this weekend is going to come down to the pitching. After a shaky start to begin the game, opening with eight straight gloveside balls and walking the first two batters before the grounds crew came out to fix divots and unevenness in the pitching mound, transfer LHP Tommy Sheehan settled down and went three innings of one-run, one hit ball. “Once we got (the mound) fixed a little bit, Tommy started laying good tracks and I believe in him so much. I think our team does too. We want to get him going, so we’re trying not to force anything but three innings was good for him.”

The good times continued for Auburn’s relievers, who together allowed only five hits and no runs to a Troy squad coming in off of a weekend sweep of Patriot League member Holy Cross, where they scored 42 runs in four games. “Really, right down the line, I think the guys did great. Hayden Mullins was trying to scrap a curveball against left-handers tonight and the slider looked pretty good, and with that adjustment, he got us a couple of clean innings. Mason Barnett, the more he keeps laying tracks at 95-96, he finds something and keeps having clean innings.”

Auburn also made a point to get multiple players in the game, including some who had not yet received playing time this season. “We got guys in the ball game. I think seven of the nine position players were replaced in the contest. So even the reserves and guys coming off the bench were giving us something and getting involved in games.” Among players making their first appearances for Auburn in 2022 on Tuesday was redshirt junior Bobby Peirce, who pinch-hit for Ryan Dyal, and pitchers Brooks Fuller and Parker Carlson.

Fuller showed off a lower arm slot that allowed his high-80s fastball to play up to low-90s and continues to establish himself as a lefty-lefty matchup option that Auburn currently doesn’t have in the bullpen. True freshman Carlson was clearly amped by the energy and excitement of his first collegiate pitching appearance. “Parker Carlson played up. He’s been throwing 88 miles per hour – comes out here, throwing 92 and showing a really good breaking ball on his one strikeout.” Catcher/pitcher Nate LaRue showed off the arm that led to him being rated the #3 overall player in Alabama in the 2019 recruiting class with one inning of two-hit, no-run pitching, featuring a fastball that got to 91. “Nate LaRue just keeps throwing strikes for us, and that’s what you need to finish out a ball game like this.”

But Thompson knows that his team has more work to do before they’re ready to start SEC play against Ole Miss in two weeks. “But that’s 31 strikeouts in two games. We’ve had 10 really good at-bats with two strikes there, but then five out of six guys struck out. It’s just – at some point, we can’t blame that on the umpire. We have to grow with that and try to have a ‘no excuses’ mentality with that.”

While working on establishing the offense and cutting down the strikeouts comes the challenge that is the complete unknown of this weekend’s series with Yale. “Yale has not played a game in two years, you know, the Ivy League didn’t play last year and they didn’t open last weekend so our challenge is: Can we really focus on ourselves? Because there’s no way to get enough information going into this series.” OF Bryson Ware, whose grand slam to left field in the first inning broke the game open for Auburn, reiterated that the plan was to focus on themselves and see what scraps of information could be found: “It’s definitely a different experience. Takes me to summer ball or something like that. You kind of have to watch the guys warming up between innings and, you know, see what they got. Maybe some of the guys have been there for three years and we have a little bit on them, but for the most part, we’re not going to have anything. So you have to take it day by day and stay with the process.”

Thompson reiterated that the plan is to throw last Friday’s “piggyback” Jordan Armstrong as the Friday night starter, followed by Joseph Gonzalez on Saturday and Trace Bright again on Sunday. “By bringing in Tommy (Sheehan) tonight, Armstrong will get that (Friday night) opportunity and he gave us four scoreless last Friday. Can he duplicate that? Can Joseph Gonzalez duplicate that? Can Trace Bright duplicate that? They showed an amazing amount of poise and command, and if they can do that, that allows us to use our bullpen as we want to compliment the offense.”

Auburn is in the middle of a packed part of the schedule with ten games in thirteen days, so load management for the bullpen is crucial. “This is gonna be a stretch where we’re gonna start like nine games in eight days. This is gonna be a stretch, with three this weekend and six next week. We needed to play enough offense (tonight) and have a guy throw enough strikes that we were able to save those guys.” Blake Burkhalter is the closer for the club, with Carson Skipper the primary setup man. Freshmen John Armstrong and Chance Allsup also made their Auburn debuts in Arlington last weekend and are available, as are fireballer Mason Barnett and Hayden Mullins. Auburn even has two-way players available to pitch in Nate LaRue, who threw an inning against Troy, and Cam Hill, who had 10 appearances on the mound as a freshman but has only accumulated 5 plate appearances as a DH at this point in 2022.

Auburn hosts the Yale Bulldogs for a three-game series this weekend at Plainsman Park, with Friday night’s first pitch at 6 PM, Saturday at 2 PM, and Sunday at 12 PM. Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and all three games will be available for streaming on SEC Network+.