Auburn OF/C Ike Irish Drafted by Baltimore Orioles
With the 19th pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, Auburn Tigers outfielder/catcher Ike Irish has been selected by the Baltimore Orioles.
Last season, Irish was the Tigers’ top offensive player, leading the team in batting average (.319), RBIs (59) and hits (59). The Michigan native was an All-SEC selection and a finalist for the Buster Posey Award.
As a freshman, he also led the team in average (.361) and hits (86) while earning Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.
In a scouting report on MLB.com, Irish was praised for his improved plate discipline.
“A left-handed hitter, Irish improved his swing decisions as a junior, allowing him to do more damage at the plate. He made hard contact to all fields while handling all types of pitches and lefties as well as righties,” the report read. “His 20-25 homer power plays to all fields, though some scouts wonder exactly how much pop he'll have in pro ball because he produces a lot of groundballs and hit two homers in 62 games with wood bats in the Cape Cod League.”
As a recruit, Perfect Game rated Irish as the third-best catcher and the 39th-best overall prospect in the country
Besides Irish, several other Tigers/Tiger commits are expected to be selected. Incoming freshmen Ethin Bingaman and Justice De Jong appeared on MLB’s Draft Board, while Cam Tilly, Ty Thompson, Sam Dutton, Eric Snow and Dylan Watts appeared on Baseball America’s board.